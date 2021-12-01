WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Piece of the Game Sports Cards and Collectibles, a one-of-a-kind sports cards and collectibles store, which has been dubbed "The Apple Store" of sports cards and collectibles spaces, is set to debut its flagship location on Wednesday, December 1 at their Wappingers Falls, New York location.
Moving their operations from an online platform, which serves some of the largest sports collectibles markets in the U.S., has been a goal of owner David Prince for the last two years. Their first location, which is the prototype for future stores, slated to open in Westchester County, New York and Mahwah, New Jersey over the next year, is a truly unique and immersive experience for avid sports cards and collectible patrons.
Piece of the Game features one of one finds that are highly sought after by sports card insiders, as well as Prince's collection of Baseball Authenticated Masterpieces, which he trademarked in 2018 in order to capture a piece of the game used sports collectibles market that was currently untapped - game used sports memorabilia that is completely authenticated with a detailed background on the item, tracing it back to the exact point in time when the crowd was cheering.
The 3100 square foot store features products from manufacturers such as: Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Fanatics, Major League Baseball, NBA, Leaf, Pokémon, Magic, Onyx, Tri-Star, Yugioh, MetaZoo, Legendary Story Studios, Funko Pops, Super7, Ultra Pro, BCW, Pro-Mold, PGS and PSA as well as many up-and-coming brands. In addition to its retail space, Piece of the Game will also debut its breaking and podcast studio which will host a variety of guest breakers and live group breaks. Customers looking for a VIP experience, where they can relax, watch sports games and crack boxes of cards will be invited into Piece of the Game's lounge area complete with snacks, refreshments and a lineup of special guest appearances for live signing opportunities throughout the year.
The one-of-a-kind space, off bustling U.S. Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, New York, is fully equipped and ready to welcome sports card enthusiasts and collectors from around the country with its custom LED floor to ceiling lighted cases and the centerpiece of the store, which can be seen from the road, a 6ft x 10ft 4K screen, where you'll be sure to catch "A Piece of the Game." In addition to providing a space for collectors, Prince is heavily involved in the baseball community of the Hudson Valley and hosts fundraisers through Three Up Three Down, a 401c3 for which he serves on the Board of Directors.
