LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEDx speaker and empowerment consultant Pierce J. Brooks announced today that he will be speaking in participation of the TEDxOxnard event on March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. The speech, titled, "Finding Meaning in Madness", is Brooks' second TEDx appearance and a follow-up to his "Playing the Game of Social Pressure" talk at TEDxResedaBlvd in 2020. Brooks is among an incredible lineup of speakers and artists scheduled to take the stage hosted at Pacifica High School in Oxnard, CA. Tickets are available through their website on a suggested donation basis starting at $20 for this live-streamed occasion. Other featured speakers include: Brian Rosario, Catherine Aguilar, Dr. Lorri Santamaria, Melinda Wells and Rabbi Michael Lotker.
Through guest appearances and commentary on numerous expert podcasts such as Keep Moving Forward with Katy Galli, The Open Mic Podcast with Brett Allan and The Light Inside with Jeffrey Besecker, Brooks has proven himself as a prominent thought leader for self-help and teambuilding, earning acclaim from professional sports figures, including NBA commentator Chris Broussard, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Emmy Award winning prominent activist & CNN Contributor Van Jones.
"I got to hear Pierce speak at a TEDx event and he was phenomenal. If you want to find the road that you deserve to be on, you have to watch his talk. It'll lift you up. It'll make you feel less alone," said Dr. Mark Goulston, author and CNN Contributor.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to be speaking at TEDxOxnard," said Brooks. "The theme of code switching is central to my topic of finding meaning in madness, and it's also something I continually practice. In just the past year, I have expanded Empowered Storytellers beyond public speaking into 1-on-1 and corporate coaching and have plans for a slate of empowerment-focused content in Q3 of this year."
Staying in line with the TEDxOxnard theme of "Code Switching," Brooks' latest speech is about defining our own personalized madness and how we can find meaning in it using his Uncover, Discover, Recover signature framework to glean inspiration and clarity after trauma.
About Pierce J. Brooks
With experience managing great loss and great recovery, Pierce J. Brooks is an empowerment speaker, coach and social entrepreneur giving practical solutions for people and teams to find meaning and inspiration from trauma. As a former college athlete, Pierce was pressured to excel in basketball, ultimately playing at the Division I level. After losing scholarships and his father's tragic suicide, he hit a personal rock bottom before age 20. Pierce responded with personal reflection, examination and realignment of purpose. He transformed his career experience at CPG brands and sports/entertainment firms into a foundation for helping people across the professional and personal spectrum.
He credits his uncle, Bill Duffy, one of the most successful sports agents in the world, for his guidance and positive influence. In February 2020, Pierce shared his story in his TEDx Talk "Playing the Game of Social Pressure". Three months later, Pierce founded his flagship brand Empowered Storytellers, a go-to resource for all things empowerment, including a roster of public speakers, multimedia content, connected community, structured self-help and teambuilding offerings. His clients include UC Irvine, Digital Diversity Network, Dickinson State University and leading fintech startup Tala. In addition to coaching his corporate and one-on-one clients, Pierce is currently speaking online and in-person at a slate of planned events for 2021.
