CHARLESTON, S.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents of the Charleston metro may have one less task to worry about at home as the PINCH app launches in the area. The free to use mobile app, which is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores, provides a streamlined way for users to order, receive and pay for housekeeping or lawn care service from a network of qualified professionals who can execute up to same-day service.
At its core, PINCH solves a problem for customers that live in the 'need it now' digital age. "In a post-pandemic era, people want to offload menial tasks so they can spend more quality time together. Creating PINCH really came from an existing demand we were seeing in the marketplace," says Co-founder, Neal McCarty. "Not only are we able to help customers with quick access to pre-screened professionals, but the service providers benefit immensely from our funnel of active users, not just cold leads," adds McCarty. Jobs are assigned on a first-come first-serve basis through the app and can be accommodated within 24-72 hours. The end service price is tiered based on the customer's level of immediacy, but the app is free to use.
PINCH is not only designed to satisfy homeowners and renters, but provides immense value for businesses and professionals who benefit from well-kept appearances, such as real estate agents, property managers, home associations and landlords. "Our business has been prospering with realtors and property managers who are managing multiple properties at once. They find the convenience of using an app to be a real game changer," says Co-founder, Bryan Walton. "The real estate market shows no signs of slowing down, so we've seen real enthusiasm from several agents that this technology now exists. They're using it for open houses, new listings and as a closing gift to clients."
PINCH currently has more than 150 Charleston-based service professionals and 500 active customers. They are recruiting maintenance and home cleaning service professionals via their mobile app on a rolling basis.
PINCH plans to expand across the Southeast this fall and nationwide come 2022.
PINCH launched in 2021 as an on-demand cleaning and lawn service app. You can follow their social media profiles (@pinchjob) or visit their pinchjob.com for the latest information. The app is free to download on all mobile devices.
