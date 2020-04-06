UNION CITY, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC to its 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.
The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in our industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to our industry.
"The 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain exhibits the true rock stars of the industry, those that go the extra mile, so to speak, to ensure their company's supply chains are being operated in an efficient, safe and transparent manner," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics. "These professionals are a true example as to why today's food and beverage supply chains are in a position to curtail tomorrow's consumers' demands, and why today's youth should consider the supply chain and logistics industry as a possible path of employment."
"We understand the important role we play in serving the global food supply chain industry and appreciate the trust our customers have in us for their yard management and inventory management needs," said Matt Yearling, PINC CEO. "This award is more of a nod to the entire PINC team. They are all rockstars for their dedication, especially during this challenging time."
Recipients of this year's 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.
About PINC
PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by aerial inventory robots™ (drones) and an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.
