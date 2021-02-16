DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pine Run Retirement Community, one of Bucks County's leading senior living and senior care providers, is proud to announce that its talented associates have won grand prize and second prize in the Future Living category of Flik Hospitality's national gingerbread contest.
Pine Run's grand prize-winning submission entailed of an enormous, remarkable multi-story house, surrounded by handcrafted trees, plants, and shrubbery. Designed and built by David Fogel, Pine Run's senior director of dining services, the building's gingerbread exteriors are entirely edible, secured together with royal icing and covered in confections of every kind.
"The gingerbread house project is a Pine Run holiday tradition that residents, villagers, associates, and guests look forward to each year," said Fogel. "It is a pleasure to be recognized with the top prizes in this national contest."
Sharon Smith, director of dining services at Pine Run's Lakeview personal care residence, started building a gingerbread display at Pine Run in 1985. Over the years, many individuals have worked to complete the gingerbread display. This year, Smith created a snowy cathedral complete with steeple, dripping in white icing, draped with sugary evergreen boughs, and flanked by snowy trees and a frozen pond.
"Sharing this treasured holiday tradition with everyone at Pine Run is a highlight of our year," said Smith. "We love the smiles that the display sparks on people's faces."
"It is wonderful to see our associates being recognized for their passion and dedication to their work," said Pine Run Executive Director Maria Santangelo. "Our dining team uses their creativity and attention to detail to outdo themselves every year with the gingerbread display, and we are proud of their incredible talent."
Flik Hospitality is a leading national provider of corporate dining and hospitality services, with a focus on quality food and locally sourced ingredients that support a healthy lifestyle.
About Pine Run: Pine Run Retirement Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania is one of Bucks County's leading senior living and senior care providers, with 272 independent living cottages and 24 apartments situated on a beautiful 43-acre private campus. The campus is home to Pine Run Health Center, which offers rehabilitation services and 90 skilled nursing beds; The Garden, a 40-bed, secure dementia neighborhood on the top floor of the Health Center; and The Willows, an intimate setting for palliative, services. Pine Run Lakeview is a 107-bed personal care residence owned and operated by Pine Run Retirement Community and located on Lower State Road in Doylestown. Generations of families have turned to Pine Run for the certainty of comforts and services in the bonus years. Call 800.992.8992 to learn more about independent living, personal care, or skilled nursing and rehabilitation programs, or visit http://www.pinerun.org.
