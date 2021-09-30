WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Like many charities, Pink Aid CT has had to pivot this year to a virtual (we like to think, "virtuous") event. No party, no masks, no overhead, but hundreds of exciting auction items for browsing and bidding beginning Tuesday, October 5th at 9 AM. In addition, an uplifting video release on October 7th at 8 PM will feature this year's amazing guest host, Stephanie Szostak of ABC's "A Million Little Things", messages from Pink Aid's founders (including our own Myra Kraft Community MVP, Amy Katz), and a our 2021 Warriors celebrating personal triumphs during breast cancer journeys. We'll even reveal a pink surprise to help you keep the party going throughout the month of October.
This year's auction is our greatest ever and has something for everyone from tee times at many of the region's most exclusive golf clubs to luxury hotels, fashion, fine jewelry, gorgeous art, food & wine and some absolutely priceless experiences. Take the controls in a private plane. Or better yet, fly on Marc Lasry's private jet to sit courtside and watch the 2021 NBA Champion Bucks show you how it's done. Luxury escapes? Check. A private safari for 2 to Tanzania, trips to Palm Beach, the Keys or just stay local. Spend a night at The Baccarat Hotel or The Equinox NYC where you can stand right on The Edge and see the city like never before. Get your "Peaches" at Barclay's with Justin Bieber or VIP seating at Christian Siriano's Fall 2022 show with backstage passes and a meet & greet with the award-winning designer himself.
Best of all,100% of funds raised in this year's auction go directly to Pink Aid programs that benefit women with breast cancer in underserved communities. Pink Aid, a Connecticut-based 501c3 charity formed in 2011, helps women survive breast cancer treatment with support and dignity, provides screening to women in financial need, and empowers breast cancer survivors to heal by helping and inspiring others.
Over the past decade, Pink Aid has granted more than $5.7 million throughout Connecticut to provide diagnostic testing, recovery and wellness programs, as well as outreach and education and emergency initiatives to breast cancer patients. What started as a local effort to provide compassion and screening to underserved breast cancer patients in Fairfield County has quickly grown to become a relied upon resource across the State, and most recently, beyond.
Created in 2015, Pink Aid's Pink Purse Program provides direct emergency financial assistance to breast cancer patients undergoing treatment. Pink Purse pays for expenses including rent, mortgage, utilities, childcare, food and other essential needs - all with the goal of alleviating the stress of mounting financial burdens during an already difficult time. Transportation costs have been a big ask - and Pink Aid is incredibly grateful to the DARCARS Automotive Group for joining us as a corporate partner this year to address these needs specifically.
Our Pink Purse Program has granted more than $1,000,000 in emergency financial assistance to approximately 1,500 breast cancer patients. Patient applications in Connecticut have doubled in three years and on average the Pink Purse receives 30 applications monthly. It is important to note that Pink Purse pays all approved bills directly to service providers - usually within 48 hours - on behalf of each patient. In addition, each Pink Purse recipient receives a $100 Stop & Shop food card. During the pandemic, Pink Purse expanded its program to the rest of the country. To date, we have paid utility and transportation costs for women from 30 states and are seeing applications rise on a monthly basis.
To learn how you can GIVE HELP or GET HELP, or to register for our auction on October 5th, please visit http://www.pinkaid.org. Our organization is essentially all volunteer and has received a GuideStar Gold Rating.
Jean Lepore, Pink Aid
Amy Katz, Pink Aid
