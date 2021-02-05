TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A global television channel quickly growing its' viewership is making waves in the content space as a source of hope and light. Supreme Master Television is the go to channel for those who long for a compassionate and lasting peace world through mainstream programming. The channel is refreshing in its delivery of shows that highlight effective strategies to mitigate climate change, and provides wisdom for individual and societal changes that will positively solve many of the current world challenges.
Supreme Master Television is an international, free-to-air TV channel that focuses on constructive news and programs inspiring peace and promoting outstanding examples of excellence in humanity and noble ways of living. It is devoted exclusively to promoting good works and peaceful actions. The channel's colorful array of uplifting programs comprises a range of genres from entertainment and film, to documentaries, lifestyle and culture, food, wellness, children's programming, as well as science and technology with new and meaningful shows continually added to the eclectic show line-up. These shows rotate around an uplifting daily news program entitled Noteworthy News that presents heartwarming events from around the globe, exalting good deeds and bringing awareness to important social issues.
From on-location broadcasts of peace-building events, to interviews with presidents, celebrities and the extraordinary works of ordinary people, the channel is a bridge for understanding and sharing the world's cultures through its features on the beauty of all nations, steadfastly gaining a loyal global audience.
It currently broadcasts in more than twenty languages with subtitles—an unprecedented accomplishment in broadcasting history. Available languages are: Arabic, Aulacese (Vietnamese), Bulgarian, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Dutch, English, Estonian, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Mongolian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Slovenian, Spanish, Thai and more.
Supreme Master Television is a uniquely constructive channel broadcasting globally 24/7 free of charge and conveniently available worldwide at SupremeMasterTV.com as well as on many satellite, cable, IPTV networks, TV streaming services, mobile apps, YouTube, radio and more. Announcements of Supreme Master Television are found in the world's major publications such as TIME magazine, USA Today, The Guardian, Frankfurter Allgemeine, Le Monde, to name but a few.
