NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedrive, the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view, will host a free virtual panel discussion on the macroeconomic issues affecting sales and marketing amid the coronavirus outbreak. It will be held on Thursday, April 2 at 10:30am (EST) / 3:30pm (GMT+1). Sales teams can share ideas before and after the webinar in a special section on Pipedrive's community forum, a recently launched online forum for sales and marketing professionals.
To register, visit https://app.livestorm.co/pipedrive/covid-19.
Matt Heinz, one of the Top 50 Most Influential People in Sales Lead Management, is the featured sales expert on the panel, which will be moderated by Chris Shipley, innovation analyst and author of the upcoming book, the adaptation advantage. In addition, Lisa Coyle, Co-CEO of 360 Payments, a payment processor and Pipedrive customer, will give frontline advice on how her U.S.-based sales team has adapted to continue to be effective during the pandemic. Rounding out the panel will be Pipedrive CTO Sergei Anikin, who will provide insight on adapting technology to optimize sales effectiveness.
Said Pipedrive CTO Sergei Anikin, "Our goal is to help sales and marketing teams find solutions to critical issues and opportunities to drive sales success. This panel of experts will offer insights and practical tips on selling in a time of crisis."
