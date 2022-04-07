Piqsol's user-friendly marketplace on the Solana blockchain now makes NFT ownership accessible to the masses with fractional NFT trades and zero-fee lazy minting.
LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a major three-part announcement, Piqsol Inc. shares that the world's first fractional NFT marketplace on Solana will go live on April 29, 2022. This groundbreaking marketplace democratizes NFT ownership – making high-value NFTs within reach for hundreds of millions of lower-income and middle-class consumers worldwide, on a simple to use web based platform. Second, the Piqsol utility token–which goes live on April 15, 2022– will enable individuals to join the Piqsol Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Third, Piqsol plans to drop an exclusive 5,000 piece NFT collection on May 10, 2022. Individuals can learn more and join the exclusive beta at http://piqsol.com.
"The Piqsol project will revolutionize the NFT industry and create NFT adoption for the masses. It not only reduces the cost of purchasing tokenized assets, it drastically reduces one's NFT learning curve," explains tech mogul and founder and CEO of Piqsol, Priven Reddy.
The Piqsol marketplace and token features include:
- NFTs and Fractionalized NFTs (F-NFT)
- Buying, selling, minting and auctioning of NFTs
- Lazy minting - (Minting without gas fees until the asset sells)
- Audio, video and image-based NFT fractionalization
- Copyright documentation - (Seller assigns ownership rights)
- The ability to message NFT holders to make offers
- Provenance - (Record of origin and ownership)
- Monthly revenue-sharing for the Piqsol NFT Collection holders and Piqsol token staking
Making the NFT minting process super simple, a user has only to type a title, description, determine the number of pieces, and link to their social platforms–essentially minting an NFT in as little as 60 seconds.
According to DappRadar, NFT trading volume in the third quarter of 2021 hit over $10 billion. High profile celebrities are hastening to build their NFT portfolios. Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, Jay-Z, Madonna and many others, have purchased individual NFTs valued as high as 1.5 million dollars. As further proof that NFTs are gaining in popularity, in December 2021, "The Merge" NFT by Pak–sold for $91.8 million–the highest priced NFT to date.
Piqsol's first NFT collection– a collector's edition trading card will give holders early access to events, as well as the ability to earn monthly revenue-sharing on the Piqsol platform indefinitely.
In an increasingly online world where digital assets will soon become as common as physical assets, Piqsol founder Priven Reddy believes we have an obligation to ensure the new digital world is inclusive —just as access to the internet became a necessity.
Piqsol's mission is to democratize NFT ownership by making it possible for several individuals to own a tokenized asset. The owner of the NFT can seamlessly distribute parts of their assets in tokens– according to their contributions–thereby democratizing ownership and helping to ensure that tomorrow's metaverses are inclusive.
About Piqsol Inc.
Piqsol Holdings is a global technology firm that provides an easy-to-use fractional NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain. Founded by tech mogul, Priven Reddy, Piqsol is led by an international team of experts with over 17 years of experience developing software, mobile applications and blockchain solutions. Piqsol allows individuals to mint, buy, sell and assign copyright to fractionalized NFTs. Piqsol also offers a multichain minting network and NFT authenticity service via a highly acclaimed third party. The Piqsol utility token, PIQSOL, is available for sale April 15, 2022. Piqsol is currently incorporated in Delaware-USA, London-UK, and is currently acquiring a virtual asset license in the Middle East, as well as establishing NFT tech hubs across Africa in the coming months. To learn more, visit http://www.piqsol.com.
Follow Piqsol on Discord: discord.gg/HpE3JADd4r, Twitter https://twitter.com/piqsol and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piqsol.art/
For media inquiries, contact Anita S. Lane via phone/text: +1.310.824.3193 or via email: AnitaSLane@SenseiCommunications.com.
