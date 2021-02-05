NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare IT consulting leader and 2020 #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm Pivot Point Consulting was recognized for the sixth consecutive year as a top performer by KLAS research.
Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report ranking healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments.
Year over year, Pivot Point Consulting has ranked among the top vendors and above the survey average in categories including HIT Implementation and HIT staffing. As a repeat performer, the industry recognition complements previous KLAS accolades including 2020 #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support for four years running (2015/2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017) and #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016).
A stand-out accomplishment for Pivot Point Consulting in 2021 is receiving recognition in the HIT Advisory Services category for the first time, including a ranking among the top 5 vendors. According to the 2021 KLAS report, all Pivot Point Consulting customers interviewed who use the vendor's IT advisory services report that they would select Pivot Point Consulting again.
"We are honored once again to be ranked by KLAS," says Rachel Marano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pivot Point Consulting. "Not only have we continued to be a top ranked healthcare IT firm, but are being recognized in new categories this year. We are thrilled to continue delivering on the commitment to quality our firm is known for across a broad range of services."
About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLAS Research.
About Pivot Point Consulting
Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology through our Advisory, Enterprise Application Support, EHR, ERP, Data Analytics and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers and life sciences organizations— with 450 employees serving over 85 clients across the United States.
Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2020).
Practices: Epic®, Community Connect®, Cerner®, Siemens®, Allscripts®, MEDITECH®, McKesson®, Centricity®, eClinicalWorks®, NextGen® CPSI®, MEDHOST®, athenahealth®, Greenway®, Workday®, Lawson/Infor®, Peoplesoft®, SAP®, Kronos® and Facets®.
For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com.
