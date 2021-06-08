TEL AVIV, Israel and SYDNEY, Australia, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pixellot, the world's leading provider of AI-Automated™ sports video and analytics solutions, and LIGR– an innovative cloud-based live graphics platform for sports, announced today an integrated solution for live broadcasting and streaming. The new automated solution will provide a new level of graphic visualizations which includes engaging live stats and promotional graphics.
LIGR's platform powers TV-quality, data-rich, and automated live sports graphics which compliments Pixellot's market-leading AI-automated sports production solution. The solution uses professional-quality graphic overlays and templates that are integrated automatically into the game. Little to no customization is required making it scalable and cost-effective. Together with Pixellot's production and multi-featured OTT distribution, leagues and clubs can now engage fans and monetize live streams at a whole new level.
"It is great to be able to partner with Pixellot to provide their customers with automated, TV-quality live graphics," said Luke McCoy, LIGR's Co-founder and CEO. "Progressive sports leagues and broadcasters who use Pixellot to automate their sports production like the Football Association of Ireland, The Israel Basketball Association, and others can now add automated live graphics, real-time data integrations and advertising to their sport broadcasts. Now more than ever, limited budgets can deliver a richer viewing experience for fans on par with traditional broadcasting solutions, and as a result, improve monetization opportunities."
Pixellot technology solutions are serving a growing number of sports associations and leagues throughout the world including the FAI, the Scottish SPFL, the Korean, Mexican and Polish FA, and the IBBA. Other Pixellot-powered leagues in the US, Europe, and Latin America are in negotiations to implement the new solution including the Football Association of Ireland.
"Pixellot is always raising the bar when it comes to fan engagement and bringing added value to clubs and teams and their fans," said Elad Manishviz, Pixellot CRO. "With the addition of automated high-level graphics and game info to our solution, the opportunities for greater commercialization can now be realized. Our goal is to provide a truly immersive experience that will make sponsorships and additional revenue streams more feasible than ever."
Pixellot's vast experience in providing cost-efficient live coverage for professional, and amateur sports has made it the solution of choice for thousands of teams and federations. Its end-to-end award-winning, AI-automated technology is installed in thousands of venues around the world that stream over 80,000 games per month, engaging fans and enriching their viewing experience with relevant and interesting statistics and beautiful graphics.
About Pixellot
Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports production solutions as an affordable alternative to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot's AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 15,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games from 55 countries across the globe.
For more information, visit pixellot.tv
Media contact: Yossi Tarablus | AVP Global Marketing | +972.522.890.297 | Yossit@pixellot.tv
About LIGR
LIGR is a new generation of live graphics and broadcast management software that offers TV-quality sports graphics without the need for hardware, designers, skilled graphics operators, or developers. Since 2016, we've been providing live graphics solutions to sporting organizations and their production companies. We have dramatically improved the quality of their live streams and helped them to monetize through powerful in-stream advertising. LIGR is built for broadcasts and live streams of all budgets, from one-off live games to simultaneous broadcasts and thousands of matches across an entire season.
Media contact: Brodie Wright | info@ligrsystems.com | For more information, visit http://www.ligrsystems.com/
Media Contact
Yossi Tarablus, Pixellot, +972 522890297, yossit@pixellot.tv
SOURCE Pixellot