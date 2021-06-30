TEL AVIV and LEEDS, U.K., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pixellot, the world's leading provider of AI-Automated™ sports production solutions, and Pitchero, the UK's #1 sports network for running clubs online announced today a partnership. After carefully reviewing Pixellot's end-to-end solutions, Pitchero will promote and integrate video into its, all-encompassing platform for clubs, teams, leagues, and associations.
Pixellot offers players, supporters, club officials and scouts, access to a fully automated, video capturing solution, that has rich features for engagement and coaching alike. One of the main products relevant to Pitchero's clubs is Pixellot Air. Air is the portable solution that enables clubs to record their games and enjoy a high-quality video experience including an automated virtual camera operator and editing tools. In addition, coaches will enjoy a range of professional video analysis tools to improve team and player performance. These will soon be easily scheduled and viewed via the Pitchero platform.
"Pixellot's similar vision and end-to-end video solutions make it easy to integrate with Pitchero's solution sets" said Mark Fletcher, CEO Pitchero. "Grassroots sport has room for a single winner. After carefully surveying the market, we feel that Pixellot, with their rich portfolio of products and immense global experience, is the right partner to move forward with."
"We were very impressed with the system that Pitchero developed for sport clubs," said Pixellot CEO Alon Werber. "With the addition of Pixellot's capabilities in video production and streaming, as well as data and analytics platform and coaching tools, Pitchero will be able to offer a truly all-inclusive system for club management with all the bells and whistles."
Pixellot's vast experience in providing cost-efficient professional coverage for lower semi-pro and amateur leagues, youth, women's and amateur sports has made it the solution of choice for thousands of sports organizations and governing bodies teams and leagues around the world. It's award-winning, AI-automated technology is installed in 15,000 thousand venues that stream over 80,000 games per month.
About Pixellot
Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports production and data extraction solutions as an affordable alternative to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot's AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 15,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games from 55 countries across the globe.
About Pitchero
Pitchero is a global network of sports websites uniting millions of players, parents, coaches, and club officials online. United on one unique platform Pitchero provides each club with the tools they need to create a website, manage their membership, and collect payments online. Each website is supported by a range of mobile apps designed to save time and improve club and team communication. Pitchero is a free service supported by optional premium packages and online advertising.
