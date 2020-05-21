HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No one knows better than event planners, group organizers, and brand managers that a picture is worth a thousand words. Unfortunately, today's photo-sharing platforms can drown out anyone's message in a sea of ads, useless hashtags, and overproduced messaging. Enter Pixz: the purpose-built photo- and video-sharing app for groups and events.
Built around the idea of shared experiences, Pixz allows people to share images in real time with groups of any size without hashtags or manual uploads. Real-time results means you never need six people crowding together to take the same picture or hunt down photos after an event. Photos taken within the app are shared instantly and privately with everyone.
Uploads can also be crowdsourced for powerful, immediate documentation of events and customer testimonials that elevate NPS. Event hosts can capture photos from guests in real time. Groups can share moments together during meet-ups or conferences. Influencers and brands can grow their audience and crowdsource content from fans.
The result is photo sharing the way it was meant to be: a vibrant record of moments compiled without anyone having to spend hours digging through devices and without anyone else's messaging clouding the water.
"We developed Pixz as a space for people to comfortably share their memories," remembers Pixz Founder and CEO Michael Kelso. "Like most people these days, I'd gotten used to sharing my pictures on social media, and like most people I've been turned off by the lack of privacy, constant barrage of ads, and self-branding that's come to characterize those platforms. The idea for Pixz started with my need for a simple, safe space to share my experiences with friends and family."
"I was surprised, though, by how many professional event organizers took to the idea. There's a real need for a straightforward platform for digital documentation of events, and we've developed Pixz expressly to serve the needs of large-scale events."
Pixz is the real-time photo-sharing app for individuals, groups, and event organizers. The first and only social photo-sharing app created by a Black founder. Pixz and CEO, Michael Kelso, have been featured in Black Enterprise as one of the social media channels doing the most to close the workplace diversity gap.