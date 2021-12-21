LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet 13, a vertically integrated cannabis company known for its award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations has won nine 2021 Jack Herer Awards and three High Times Cannabis Cup honors for its outstanding products.
"This is a great accomplishment for our company and a well-deserved honor for our talented team who work tirelessly to make some of the best products in our industry," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "We are honored and humbled to take home awards in so many different categories, from edibles to concentrates to flower and pre-rolls."
Planet 13 is celebrating the following 2021 awards:
Jack Herer Cup Las Vegas
- Best Vape Sativa – Trendi Limenade Kush
- Best Concentrate Sugar – Medizin Mango Kush
- Best Concentrate Badder – Medizin Hawaiian Butterscotch
- Best Concentrate Hash – Medizin Melts Silver Reserve
- Best Edible – Dreamland Peanut Butter Cubes
- Best Indica Flower – Medizin Rose Killer
- New Cannabis Product – Trendi Superblunt+
- Best Infused Pre-roll – Trendi Superblunt+
- Best Extract Facility – Planet 13 Medizin
High Times Cannabis Cup
- Hybrid Flower – 2nd Place – Medizin's White Truffle
- Sativa Flower – 2nd Place – Medizin's Chloe
- Sativa Vape Pens – 3rd Place – Medizin's Hawaiian Butterscotch Vape
The High Times Cannabis Cup is a globally recognized championship of the best cannabis products in the world. Judged by industry experts, the competition ranks entries and crowns the top three products in multiple categories. The Jack Herer Cup Las Vegas is a premier cannabis awards show held in honor of the late cannabis activist Jack Herer and recognizes outstanding cannabis products and facility operations.
Planet 13 continues to add exciting new products to its in-house line of brands which include TRENDI, Medizin, Dreamland Chocolates, HaHa, Leaf & Vine and Planet M.
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois which won a lottery for a Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
