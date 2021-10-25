NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom is proud to showcase KIDS FIRST! Film Festival best films created by youth filmmakers worldwide beginning on November 1st to celebrate KIDS FIRST! 30th Anniversary.
"There are so many different elements that go into making a film," said KIDS FIRST! Founder, Ranny Levy. "When kids participate in either the creation or the marketing process of a film, they learn valuable life skills including problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration, and pitching. They gain the self-confidence to express an opinion that they can debate with their peers."
"We at Planet Classroom believe that quality storytelling is the most powerful way that young people can share ideas that inspire positive change," said Cathy Rubin, Co-founder of the Planet Classroom Network. "Now more than ever is the time for youth media makers to help us rethink a world in which all peoples can flourish. We are delighted to join forces with KIDS FIRST! to celebrate incredible stories that focus on some of the most important global issues of the moment."
Beginning on November 1, 2021, the Planet Classroom Network's YouTube Channel will stream a stunning collection of shorts and features from some of the most talented and up-and-coming indie and youth filmmakers worldwide. The stories are grouped under Planet Classroom's themes of LGBTQ+, Race and Tolerance, Environmental Action, Wellness and Self-Esteem, Teen Musical, Teaching Empathy, and Girl Power. Features include Quaranteened (Director Cori Anne Laemmel), Clothed Minds (Director Carletta Hurt), Black Lives Matter: Song for Kids (Directors Omar Vigueras and Javier Rendon), Dance! (Director Andrea Mangano), One at a Time (Director Jacob Reinhart), Perfectly Imperfect (Directors Millie Williams, Mallory Henderson and Tiana Hicks), Love is Love (Director Mina Song), Human Race ISM (Director Elina Villemure), Delivering Sunshine (Director London Mitchell), Hide! (Director Matt Streeter), Koga and Friends: Shelter (Director Philip Kholos), and Kids Who Save the World: Clean Air (Director Adam Tyler).
ABOUT KIDS FIRST!
KIDS FIRST! Film Festival is an initiative of the non-profit Coalition for Quality Children's Media founded in 1991 whose mission is to teach children critical viewing skills and to increase the visibility and availability of quality children's media. KIDS FIRST! Film Festival is a showcase for new and classic children's films from independent and student filmmakers worldwide in addition to select studio films. Visit the website
ABOUT PLANET CLASSROOM
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 29 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming. Visit the website
BEST OF THE FEST Media Enquiries: David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com
Don't Miss BEST OF THE FEST Trailer
Media Contact
David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, david@cmrubinworld.com
SOURCE Planet Classroom