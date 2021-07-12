NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From beating drums, to powerful rhythmic words, to growing gardens, we all find a way to tell stories that develop crucial life skills for young people. In the new episode of Planet Classroom, Orb, the show's virtual host, is joined by three creators to discuss their powerful masterpieces which help others learn to prevail and heal through difficult times. International youth voices critique the 3 films. Drumming circles have helped Craig Norton, director of Rhythms of Life, find a musical connection with the world around him. Expressing our emotions and cries for change through poetry is what Luke Azille captures in his BlackLivesMatter poem. Finally, Director JLove Calderon and film subject Dr. Ietef "DJ Cavem" Vita teach young adolescents that growing fresh products is an escape from the turmoils life throws at us in From Gangs to Gardens. "One thing that I really loved about this film was how Ietef mentions lack of access, and it's really important to acknowledge but also about MAKING access through community driven programs like the grow houses, the community gardens, festivals, and most of all through the music," comments youth critic Mary Watts.
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from all over the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience at a time when art and learning institutions everywhere are not accessible. Curators and content contributors include Global Nomads, Global Oneness, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Commffest, KIDS FIRST!, Dream a Dream Foundation, OddWorld Inhabitants, Psyon Games, Challenge 59, LXL Ideas, Alliance for Young Artists & Writers/Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Creative Visions Foundation, Battery Dance, SIMA Classroom, Young Voices for the Planet, Bard Conservatory, Taking It Global, Materials for the Arts, Book Creator, XTalks, NFFTY, Young People's Chorus of New York City, The International Forum for the Literature and Culture of Peace, Ryan Wong Classroom, The Global Search for Education, Voice America, Addiction and Art, Rocketium and Brandartica. Young people from around the world played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
