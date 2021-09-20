NEW YORK, Sep. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 amplified a mental health crisis. The new Planet Classroom podcast is focused on creating a world where young people can thrive by showcasing young artists whose work is creating positive change. Orb, Planet Classroom's virtual host, introduces moving stories from the inspiring creators of 5 films now screening on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel. We hear from musicians, filmmakers, and survivors about how they discovered what it means to thrive. Whether it be remembering the special moments, finding joy in unexpected ways, or learning a new skill, their stories illustrate some of the ways we can all thrive. "I truly believe that storytelling and making films can be incredibly healing," says 18 year-old youth filmmaker, Catherine McCord, who took control of the narrative and turned a negative life experience into art. "I love the Ernest Hemingway quote, "write hard and clear about what hurts"."
About Planet Classroom
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 29 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
