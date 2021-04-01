NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet DDS, the leader in mission critical software for modern dental practices, focused on cloud-based practice management and imaging software, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at http://www.planetdds.com. The new Planet DDS website features a streamlined, responsive, and modern design, allowing visitors to locate the information they need about Planet DDS solutions quickly.
The redesigned website organizes content so visitors can view pages based on their own practice type, the solution they're looking for, or by content type. New website features include:
Content by Solution:
Denticon | Apteryx | Denticon Practice Services (formerly Virtual Business Services)
Content by Practice Type:
DSO | Solo | Mobile Practice
Learning Center
Client Stories | Blogs | Webinars | Product Training | Newsroom | FAQs
The comprehensive website also better reflects the joining of Apteryx Imaging as part of the Planet DDS company. Planet DDS acquired Apteryx in August of 2020, increasing the employee count by 30, and adding two additional office locations.
"Our redesigned website is a brand-new Planet DDS experience from top to bottom. The site is faster, easier to navigate, and most importantly, focused on providing the best experience for website visitors. Our new logo and colors represent our bold approach in continuing to develop industry-leading innovations that empower dental practices of all sizes. We invite our clients, partners, and anyone interested in Planet DDS solutions to visit our new site to experience the new Planet DDS," said David Means, Head of Marketing for Planet DDS. "We also want to thank Tiller Digital for their expertise and tireless efforts on the website and brand redesign to help us create a new website that is one of the best in the dental industry."
You can subscribe to the Planet DDS newsletter to receive insights on the latest dental industry trends and Planet DDS updates. Welcome to the new PlanetDDS.com!
ABOUT PLANET DDS
Planet DDS is a solutions company for dental practices. Through its innovative solutions, including cloud-based practice management and imaging software, Planet DDS helps clients improve the efficiency and economics of their dental practices.
Planet DDS was the first to the cloud with its top-rated practice management solution, Denticon. Its all-in-one, cloud-based Denticon software is the go-to solution for dental practices of all sizes. Denticon's robust capabilities include patient-facing features, patient communications, analytics, and revenue cycle management.
Planet DDS recently acquired Apteryx Imaging, a company with over 20-years of experience providing dental health professionals with advanced diagnostic imaging software. Planet DDS continues to lead in the cloud-software space, now also offering Apteryx XVWeb, a cloud-based imaging software that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing to dentists and oral health specialists.
Trusted by both top DSOs and single location offices looking to scale, Planet DDS offers robust, comprehensive solutions for practices of all sizes. Planet DDS has successfully converted thousands of dental practices from legacy desktop software to the cloud.
To learn more about Planet DDS and Denticon, visit https://www.planetdds.com/.
