NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 23 article on InStyle reports on a new trend plastic surgery clinics are seeing among their younger patients in particular. Rather than bringing photos of celebrities to plastic surgery consultations as people have been doing since the dawn of modern plastic surgery, Millennial and Gen-Z patients are bringing altered pictures of themselves to show what they are hoping to achieve. The article includes observations that this has sometimes created a disconnect between patients' plastic surgery goals and what's possible. Board-certified Orange County plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jazayeri says that it can be helpful for patients to bring in altered photos of themselves, noting that they are definitely preferable to photos of celebrities who may have very little physically in common with an individual, but patients should still be careful to maintain realistic expectations when it comes to what plastic surgery can do for them.
Dr. Jazayeri says that edited photos of a patient are significantly superior to celebrity photos because plastic surgery is about flattering a specific individual. It's often problematic, for example, when a patient interested in rhinoplasty mentions the nose of a particular celebrity because what might be beautiful on one person's face could be highly unflattering on someone else's. He says altered photos can give plastic surgeons a much better and more realistic idea of what the patient is looking for. From there, consultations can help the surgeon to determine if the aesthetic changes are possible and if not, how to best achieve results that make the patient happy. The doctor says that prospective patients should understand that, just because a physical feature is changeable in an app does not mean those same changes can be easily achieved with plastic surgery. As such, it's exceedingly important for patients to maintain realistic expectations, he adds. He notes that a good plastic surgeon will explain to patients exactly what is possible in their case so they will have a clear understanding of what to expect once they have recovered from their procedure.
Dr. Jazayeri says on that note, it's important that patients seek out plastic surgery for themselves and not to conform to an idea of what might please other people. Conversely, they should also not listen to naysayers who might be quick to condemn or mock plastic surgery patients. While everyone has opinions about plastic surgeries, Dr. Jazayeri says that the only opinion that matters belongs to the person who is considering a procedure.
Readers can learn more about the services of Dr. Jazayeri by visiting his website at https://www.drjaz.com or calling his office at (714) 242-5908. The doctor sees patients from throughout Orange County and all of Southern California. He operates two offices, one in Newport Beach and another in Santa Ana.
Media Contact
Dr. Michael Jazayeri., Michael A. Jazayeri, M.D., (714) 242-5908, drjaz@drjaz.com
SOURCE Michael A. Jazayeri, M.D.