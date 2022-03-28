Statement Necklaces Remain a Popular Trend on the Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hollywood's biggest celebrities showcased spectacular platinum jewelry designs at the 94th Annual Academy Awards and parties. Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the colorful couture gowns, glamorous makeup and hairstyles, and custom tuxedos.
The most noticeable platinum jewelry trend throughout award show season including tonight was the statement necklace as seen on Zoe Kravitz, Ariana DeBose, Lady Gaga, and Joe Jonas.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Kwiat, De Beers, Tiffany & Co., Fred Leighton, and Harry Winston chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:
Zoe Kravitz in jewelry by Kwiat set in platinum
- White oval diamond and fancy pink diamond riviere (36 carats of diamonds), set in platinum
- Oval diamond stud earrings (3 carats each), set in platinum
- Round brilliant cut diamond band, set in platinum
- Pair of east west set oval diamond band, set in platinum
Ariana DeBose in jewelry by De Beers set in platinum
- Drops of Light diamond necklace (20.73 carats), set in platinum
- Diamond line necklace set (41.29 carats), set in platinum,
- Drops of Light diamond earrings (4.21 carats), set in platinum
Lady Gaga in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum *To the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
- Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
- Earrings with yellow and white diamonds, set in platinum
- Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum
Lady Gaga in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum *While at the Academy Awards on-stage
- Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
- Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
Anya Taylor-Joy in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum *To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
- Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
- Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
- Ring with diamonds, set in platinum
Joe Jonas in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum *To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
- Custom Tiffany Victoria® vine necklace with diamonds (32"), set in platinum
- Tiffany Embrace® band ring with diamonds, set in platinum
Kirsten Dunst in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum
- Fred Leighton marquise and baguette diamond earrings by Sterle Paris (14 carats), set in platinum
Rachel Zegler in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
- Tiffany Victoria® narrow alternating bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum
- Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
- Ring with diamonds, set in platinum
- Tiffany Victoria® alternating ring with diamonds, set in platinum
- Tiffany Embrace® band ring with diamonds, set in platinum
- Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Sixteen Stone ring with diamonds, set in platinum
Uma Thurman in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum
- Cartier High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, emeralds, and onyx, set in platinum
- Cartier d'Amour wedding band with diamonds, set in platinum
- Panthère de Cartier High Jewelry ring with diamonds, emeralds, and onyx, set in platinum
Nicole Kidman in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
- Winston Cluster diamond bracelet (21.47 carats), set in platinum
- Winston Couture diamond bracelet (19.16 carats), set in platinum
- Eagle yellow diamond necklace (33.42 carats), set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
- Cluster yellow diamond earrings (5.08 carats), set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
- Eagle yellow diamond ring (4.30 carats), set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
About Platinum Jewelry Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
