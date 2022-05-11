The audiovisual release is the 2nd single from MARO's forthcoming original studio album, Rejects.
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Profane. Cinematic. Dynamic. The 2nd single by MARO off his forthcoming studio album, Rejects, is "Throwback Boogie," featuring Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. The track is its own force-of-nature, and it is unforgettable. "Throwback Boogie" is out now.
In keeping with a release of this high caliber, Rejects will be more than a merely digital release. The album will also be released physically, complete with a meticulously illustrated, 50-page booklet of original artworks by world-class painters and graphics designers. In an era where music is ethereal and transient, Rejects' album booklet alone will surely become an instant collector's item. MARO's Rejects album is due for worldwide release in June, 2022.
Sonically rich, soaked with emotion and technically exquisite, Rejects will surely make an impact. The album has contributions from global artists, including: GHOSTFACE KILLAH, RAEKWON, DEADLY HUNTA, AWICH, CAPPADONNA, LEX LU and P-MONEY, amongst others. In addition to the featured artists, there are also other Easter eggs to discover, such as the voice of EVA - the Electronic Video Agent - or KIA HUNTZINGER from the cult game, "Command and Conquer." With this lineup and untold experiences to be had, Rejects will be a non-stop thrill ride.
About MARO
MARO (also, "Maro Music,") is a DJ/producer, composer, Polish sound engineer and subject of important international music publications. His full name is Marek Walaszek, and he is also the creator and owner of the award-winning mix/mastering manufacturer, Bettermaker®. MARO hosts a weekly radio show, "Addicted To Music," named after his professional recording studio, on Dash Radio (U.S.) and Radio Eibiza. MARO has produced multiple original music recordings for the worldwide smash interactive video game, "Cyberpunk 2077" from Projekt Red. MARO often collaborates with the most respected legends in rap and hip-hop, including members of the Wu-Tang Clan and many others. MARO's collaboration with Skytech, "Invisible Dress," is certified double-Platinum (Poland). MARO's "When It's War" featuring Deadly Hunta from the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack is certified double-Platinum (Poland).
Get "Throwback Boogie" by MARO, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, here: https://e-muzyka.ffm.to/maromusicthrowbackboogie
