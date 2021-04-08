BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shontelle, the acclaimed Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artist launched her historic "House Party" blockchain project. Consisting of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), a blockchain-based form of unique digital artwork, the project represents a collaboration between Shontelle, the boutique music label House of Dae, and Owens, a tech start-up.
"House Party" is significant in many ways, especially given that Shontelle is one of the first Black female musicians to launch a cutting-edge blockchain project. This revolutionary process paves the way for contemporary black women and younger black women artists to adopt a new technology—even before famous sports stars try to sell their own NFTs.
"This independent journey and exploration of music, art and NFTs is as fun as it is challenging, but having control over my own brand has shown me the value of ownership versus having someone else control or represent my interests," said Shontelle. "As one of the first Black female entertainers along with Dae, I am issuing my own high-tech collectibles, including a one-off, bespoke single with blockchain verified authenticity."
The move is timely, as women now only comprise 20% of the music industry. Black women represent an even smaller percentage of woman-at-large. Today, however, talented female performers in Barbados and Nigeria will present themselves on a global stage, proving that 2021 is the year to say that "anything is possible."
The project launches as an auction that includes two tiers of "House Party" NFT collectible merchandise, along with numerous "House Party" NFT offerings such as dub plates, customized merchandise, artwork and vinyl.
Shontelle is famous for her hit records "T-Shirt" and "Impossible." She was featured on the Barack Obama compilation album with the single "Battle Cry." She made her mark touring with Beyoncé and writing songs for Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Beenie Man and many more. Shontelle is co-owner of the TRBL production company, which specializes in offering songwriting services for artists in the Pop, Soca, Afrobeats and Dancehall worlds.
For the live auction: https://www.owens.market/
For more information: http://www.Shontelleonline.com, http://www.Houseofdae.com
