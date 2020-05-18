Playground Sessions And Co-Creator Quincy Jones Invite The Globe To Participate In A Worldwide Online Piano Course To Learn "You Raise Me Up"; Culminating In The World's Largest Virtual Piano Recital Launches Today

THE LEADING PIANO ONLINE / APP TO GIVE FREE 30 DAYS FOR FIRST TIME PARTICIPANTS AND FREE 90 DAYS FOR KIDS STARTING TODAY HAL LEONARD PARTNERS WITH SPECIAL INITIATIVE TO SPREAD THE JOY AND HEALING POWER OF MUSIC "Playground makes learning piano as much fun as playing." - Quincy Jones