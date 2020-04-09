COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Ferguson has been set as a -190 favorite over Justin Gaethje at BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites at the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC 249) event occurring later this month on April 18th.
The staging of the event, which was confirmed this week, is considered a miraculous coup during the coronavirus shutdown and could produce epic viewing and wagering results.
"Considering the circumstances, this could become one of the most-watched UFC events ever," said Mattias Stetz, the C.O.O of Rush Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, along with BetRivers.com in Pennsylvania and Indiana. "The card is great and we have lines on all the fights."
The main-event lightweight fight between top-ranked Ferguson and fourth-ranked Gaethje, who is +155, is billed as an interim title bout by the UFC. The winner will fight division champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year according to UFC President Dana White.
The co-main event features a strawweight division rematch between Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunes. Andrade dethroned Namajunes as the titleholder last May with a sudden, second-round knockout after Namajunes had controlled the first round with solid boxing.
Namajunes is -200 for the rematch. Andrade, who lost her title to Weili Zhang in August, is +160.
Here is the rest of a loaded fight card with betting odds from BetRivers.com / PlaySugarHouse.com:
- Greg Hardy -190 versus Yorgan DeCastro, +150.
- Vicente Luque -200 vs. Niko Price, +160
- Calvin Kattar -250 vs. Jeremy Stephens, +190
- Ronaldo Souza -152 vs. Uriah Hall, +120
- Sijara Eubanks -335 vs. Sarah Moras, +250
- Alexander Hernandez -240 vs. Omar Morales +188
- Michael Johnson -200 vs. Khama Worthy +162
- Francis Ngannou -286 vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik +220
- Ryan Spann -315 vs. Sam Alvey +245
