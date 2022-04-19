HERZLIYA, Israel, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Playtika's Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com. To listen live, participants may register here, or dial into the conference call at (833) 665-0587 or (661) 407-1603 for international callers. Please use conference ID: 3398904.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

 

