POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "'Please Don't Eat the Daisies'" Home For Sale"
The New York home where best-selling author Jean Kerr wrote "Please Don't Eat the Daisies" is for sale at $5.495 million. Kerr and her husband, Walter Kerr, theater critic for The New York Times, raised their six children in the home that was the setting for Jean's 1957 book. The book was later made into a movie starring Doris Day and David Niven.
The "Please Don't Eat the Daisies" storyline runs very close to author Jean's actual home life. Kerr, with six children instead of the movie version of four, was married to Walter, who also, as in the movie, changed his profession from professor to theater critic. When the family outgrew their New York City apartment, in 1955 they moved to the suburbs in Larchmont, NY - about 20 miles from Manhattan. According to one of the couple's sons, when they went to look for their new house, the one they wanted wasn't possible to view, so they bought a house down the street. Their family life in the home paralleled that of the characters in the book, including one of the children eating the daisies.
At 8,596 square feet, the Kerr house has big water views of Long Island Sound and Horseshoe Harbor, six bedrooms and seven baths, which was a perfect amount of space for the Kerr family of eight. Some outstanding features of the home include carillon bells from France, a hand-carved, wood-coffered ceiling in the formal living room with large arched windows, and hand-carved wood panels in the library.
Jean Kerr was a prolific writer, including magazine articles, books, Broadway plays and film scripts, with the ability to describe life's most mundane activities with an original sense of humor. Kerr died at the age of 80 in 2003.
The listing agents for the home are Stacey Pinkas from the Armonk Douglas Elliman office and Alex Lundqvist with the Douglas Elliman Eklund-Gomes Team in Manhattan.
"Iconic Burning Man LOVE Art Comes With Charming Venice House"
Burning Man 2021 kicked off their first-ever virtual event on August 22nd and will run through Labor Day. Due to last year's Covid shutdown, Burning Man fans this year can't go in person but can tune-in to the virtual events. Most of the events are free, a massive savings from the in-person tickets in 2019 of $475 and more. However, if someone wants their own special hands-on, in-person link to Burning Man in 2021, a charming home in Venice, California comes with the iconic LOVE sculpture that debuted at Burning Man in 2019. The sculpture was created by artist Laura Kimpton, heir to the Kimpton hotel empire, who has listed the home, which includes the LOVE art, at $1.975 million.
Kimpton's Venice home is located walking distance to the Pacific Ocean and includes two bedrooms, a detached art studio and the LOVE art. Low maintenance and close to shops, restaurants, the beach and marina, it is in a prime location with a secure walled and gated back garden, guest house/studio and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.
Venice is well known for its free-spirited and bohemian citizens. Outdoorsy types make good use of the oceanfront promenade known as the Ocean Front Walk, which draws street performers, fortune tellers and vendors. It also has a beach known worldwide for its 60's vibe, variety of shops ranging from tattoo parlors to designer boutiques, its white-sand beach and its canals - where it got its name.
The listing agents are Erik Miles and Zara Carkner of Compass, Los Angeles.
For more celebrity home news and home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Media Contact
Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-283-9214, terry@toptenrealestatedeals.com
SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com