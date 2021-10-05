ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plumb Works Inc. recently contributed to help prevent homelessness in metro Atlanta through their role as a Gold Sponsor for a three-day music festival in Decatur.
The Amplify Decatur Music Festival is organized by Amplify My Community, a group that since 2010 has worked to produce concerts that raise money for anti-homelessness and anti-poverty-focused organizations.
The 2021 concert was presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie's Attic. All proceeds of the Amplify Decatur Music Festival will be donated to the Decatur Cooperative Ministry, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and alleviate homelessness in Dekalb County and the city of Decatur.
Plumb Works has been a long-time supporter and sponsor of Amplify because they know their donations always go to reputable organizations that are actively working to make change locally.
Amplify My Community has raised and donated over $400,000 in its 11 years in operation by producing over 90 concerts.
"Our business has always been an active supporter of local organizations like Amplify, and we believe strongly in their mission to stop homelessness and poverty in the Atlanta area," said Jerome Sabol, Plumb Works owner. "It's organizations like this that help make our community stronger, and we are happy to have been a part of making this year's Amplify Decatur Music Festival a success."
For more information about Amplify My Community, visit their website at https://amplifymycommunity.org/.
About Plumb Works Inc.
Operating since 1989, Plumb Works Inc. offers a variety of services to businesses and homeowners in metro Atlanta. The company is dedicated to eco-friendly products and services and can perform all major installation, repair, and maintenance services for both residential and commercial customers. As one of the only companies in Atlanta that can repair smart toilets, Plumb Works Inc. is constantly adapting to the industry to better serve its customers.
To learn more about Plumb Works Inc., please visit https://www.plumbworksinc.com/
Media Contact
JEROME SABOL, Plumb Works Inc., 404-524-1825, jerome@plumbworksinc.com
SOURCE Plumb Works Inc.