NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, announced the winners of their annual Pharma Choice Awards, which recognize the best healthcare creative campaigns and initiatives in 15 categories: Animal Health, App, Consumer Website, DTC/DTP, Multichannel, Multicultural, Philanthropic, Professional Campaign, Professional Website, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media, Unbranded, Variety, and Video. The 45 winners are featured in the January/February 2020 issue of PM360. And can be viewed online at www.pm360online.com/2019-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners.
For the past 11 years, these awards have been the only in the industry that allow everyone an opportunity to decide who wins. All submissions for the awards are placed online where the industry can vote for their favorites based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, and overall quality. More than 7,000 votes total were cast to decide this year's winners.
"The best judge for whether a campaign is creative, clever, or award-worthy is someone who knows what goes into crafting a campaign and what it takes to make it great, so what better way to decide the year's best creative then giving the thousands of people who do that work a chance to cast their vote," said Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher, PM360. "We congratulate all of this year's winners and are happy to present them both with a trophy and the knowledge that their peers place them at the top of all campaigns for the past year."
A Gold, Silver, and Bronze award is given to the top three vote-getters in each of the 15 distinct categories. Additionally, the overall top three vote-getters receive special recognition by gracing our January/February 2020 issue cover. This year the top honors went to Intouch Solutions and GSK/TESARO for their "It's Time to #OvaryAct" campaign in the Social Media category, Elevate Healthcare and Galen US Inc. for their "Stop the Sting" campaign in the Professional Campaign category, and MicroMass Communications, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Sanofi Genzyme for their "Stay on Track" video in the Video category.
This year's PM360 Pharma Choice winners are:
ANIMAL HEALTH
GOLD: "Exceptional Care" for Penn Vet New Bolton Center. Agency: LevLane Advertising
ANIMAL HEALTH
SILVER: AlphaTRAK "Charmed Life" Campaign for Zoetis US Diagnostics. Agency: Excitant Healthcare Advertising
ANIMAL HEALTH
BRONZE: "Augmenting Reality to Build an Engaging NAVDF Booth Experience for Vets" for Stallergenes Greer. Agency: W2O
APP
GOLD: "Being Patient: A Multiple Myeloma Experience" for Global Patient Advocacy, Takeda Oncology. Agency: Snow Companies
APP
SILVER: "Bridion® (sugammadex) Cost Calculator from Merck" for Merck & Company, Inc. Agency ICON PLC:
APP
BRONZE: "BiomARker Experience App" for AstraZeneca. Agency: Synapse
CONSUMER WEBSITE
GOLD: "A Beautiful Pair" for Regeneron. Agency: Intouch Solutions
CONSUMER WEBSITE
SILVER: "What Moves Me" for Lundbeck. Agency: EVERSANA ENGAGE
CONSUMER WEBSITE
BRONZE: "Put Chemo to the Test" for Exact Sciences. Agency: W2O
DTC/DTP
GOLD: "Know Narcolepsy Interactive Activity Journal" for Harmony Biosciences. Agency: MicroMass Communications, Inc.
DTC/DTP
SILVER: VEREGEN "You Are Not Alone" Patient Poster for PharmaDerm. Agency: RevHealth
DTC/DTP
BRONZE: "A sign it's time for BOTOX®" for Allergan. Agency: Pacific Communications
MULTICHANNEL
GOLD: "Elevate Enthesitis" for Novartis. Agency: Neon, An FCB Health Network Company
MULTICHANNEL
SILVER: "Nurture Their Eyes" for Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. Agency: Dudnyk
MULTICHANNEL
BRONZE: "Get in Touch with Your Testes" for Testicular Cancer Foundation. Agency: Patients & Purpose
MULTICULTURAL
GOLD: "Dil Se: A South Asian Health Education Series" for Boehringer Ingelheim. Agency: The Kinetix Group. Health System Partner: Advocate Aurora Health
MULTICULTURAL
SILVER: "A Touch of Sugar" for Merck. Agency: GCI Health
MULTICULTURAL
BRONZE: "Multiple Myeloma It's On" for Amgen Inc. Agency: EMCAY
PHILANTHROPIC
GOLD: "Protect Your Heart" for Simon's Heart. Agency: Dudnyk
PHILANTHROPIC
SILVER: "Light in the Darkness" for Foundation Fighting Blindness. Agency: Elevate Healthcare
PHILANTHROPIC
BRONZE: "Show Us Who You Really Are" for Research Foundation to Cure AIDS. Agency: Havas Health Plus
PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN
GOLD: "Stop the Sting" for Galen US Inc. Agency: Elevate Healthcare
PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN
SILVER: "Behind the Scenes with Aranesp® (darbepoetin alfa)" for Amgen. Agency: precisioneffect
PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN
BRONZE: "PUT LIFE ON PLAY" for Novocure. Agency: Invivo Brands
PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE
GOLD: "AZOncologyID.com" for AstraZeneca. Agency: Synapse
PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE
SILVER: "Our Lab is Everywhere" for Amgen. Agency: AbelsonTaylor
PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE
BRONZE: "The TRKtopus Microsite – TRKCancer.com" for Bayer. Agency: Ogilvy Health
SALES AID
GOLD: "ACTIMMUNE Detail Aid" for Horizon Therapeutics. Agency: EVERSANA ENGAGE
SALES AID
SILVER: "SPIRIVA RESPIMAT 360 VR MOA Sales Aid" for Boehringer Ingelheim. Agency: Confideo Labs
SALES AID
BRONZE: "The Complete COSENTYX Approach: Driving Dialogue Beyond the Skin in Psoriatic Disease Treatment" for Novartis. Agencies: DiD and Propeller Communications
SELF-PROMOTION
GOLD: "Adaptive Brand Playbook" from Klick Health
SELF-PROMOTION
SILVER: "Welcome to the Jungle" from Elevate Healthcare
SELF-PROMOTION
BRONZE: "Fox Seat" from QBFox
SOCIAL MEDIA
GOLD: "It's Time to #OvaryAct" for GSK/TESARO. Agency: Intouch Solutions
SOCIAL MEDIA
SILVER: #FtheList from MicroMass Communications, Inc.
SOCIAL MEDIA
BRONZE: "Redefining Social Engagement in Heart Failure" for Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Agency: BCW
UNBRANDED
GOLD: "Bring Hypercortisolism to Light" – Understanding the Spectrum of Hypercortisolism for Corcept Therapeutics. Agency: MedThink Communications
UNBRANDED
SILVER: "A Touch of Sugar" for Merck. Agency: GCI Health
UNBRANDED
BRONZE: "Advancing Glaucoma Surgery" for Santen. Agency: SPLICE Agency
VARIETY (INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN)
GOLD: "M-Star Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Campaign" for Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Agency: ICON PLC
VARIETY (INTERNAL CAMPAIGN FOR EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND WELL-BEING)
SILVER: "Bring Your Dog to Work Day Posters" from HCB Health
VARIETY (MARKET ACCESS PATIENT ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM)
BRONZE: "Vital Square™" for Pharmaceutical Company. Agency: Aventria Health Group
VIDEO
GOLD: "Stay on Track Video" for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi Genzyme. Agency: MicroMass Communications, Inc.
VIDEO
SILVER: "AMAG: It's Not About Sex Video" for AMAG. Agency: Avant Healthcare
VIDEO
BRONZE: "Vbeam Prima In-Office Patient Promotional Video" for Candela. Agency: EVERSANA ENGAGE
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.
By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.
Contact:
Andrew Matthius
PM360
646-300-8113