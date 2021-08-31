ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay Atlantic Symphony has been awarded a new PNC Arts Alive grant. One of just 30-40 organizations in the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey region selected for financial support through PNC Arts Alive, the funding will boost audience expansion and education outreach in the coming program year.
PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year, multimillion-dollar grant initiative of the PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Now in its thirteenth program year, PNC Arts Alive challenges visual and performing arts organizations to put forth their best, most original thinking in expanding audience participation and engagement. In 2021, some 40 arts organizations from across the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware region were selected to receive PNC Arts Alive program support – including several first-time grantees, through a newly expanded initiative to support smaller, community-based arts and cultural organizations.
A drive to develop new audiences for its 2021 – 2022 live concert season and expanding its music mentorship and outreach to underserved communities including students in Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties motivated Bay Atlantic Symphony to pursue renewal of its PNC Arts Alive funding.
"Even before the challenges brought forth by the global COVID-19 pandemic, live cultural organizations were particularly challenged to perform and reach their audiences, said Bay Atlantic Symphony Executive Director Brian McPeak. "With the PNC Arts Alive grant, we will be able to continue our outreach to Southern New Jersey's diverse and culturally rich region. We have had a long relationship with PNC Arts Alive and PNC's endorsement of our mission with this grant is very meaningful and most needed at this time," McPeak said.
"We've long recognized just how vital the arts and cultural sector is to our community. The PNC team is once again excited to support the arts and cultural organizations in the Delaware Valley," said Joe Meterchick, PNC regional president for Philadelphia, Delaware and Southern New Jersey. "The arts and culture strengthen the local economy and have the power to bring people together. Now, as we look forward to resuming everyday activities, we invite our neighbors to join us and be a part of art."
The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, PNC Arts Alive! and Woodruff Energy. For more information about the Bay Atlantic Symphony, visit bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Brian McPeak at brian@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 609.449.8873.
For more information on PNC Arts Alive and the grant recipients visit http://www.PNCARTSALIVE.com.
