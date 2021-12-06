FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 16th, the hugely popular holiday show Irish Christmas in America brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions to New Spire Arts sponsored by PNC Bank. Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.
The 2021 tour features special guest singer Niamh Farrell, a Sligo vocalist who has toured with UK singer/songwriting star David Gray. Niamh teams up with legendary West Kerry singer Séamus Begley, famous for his charming wit and stunning voice.
This family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes and harp, along with thrilling Irish old-style dancing from Samantha Harvey. In addition, evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions of Ireland.
Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland, bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season.
Tickets are available at newspirearts.org/stages-events. New Spire Arts is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative covid test in the last 72 hours for all patrons as well as requiring the wearing of masks.
