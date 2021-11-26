COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The average American will pay over $280,000 in interest over their lifetime. This is a missed opportunity for creating wealth, but often goes unnoticed. Pocket Planner Inc. is proud to launch our personal finance app, Pocket Plan, which helps individuals improve their financial literacy and health by connecting users with trusted financial professionals. We are providing an all-in-one digital platform to manage financial portfolios. In minutes, users' financial accounts can be organized through a dashboard that provides a general overview of the user's financial reports. Here, users can also submit questions about their budget, investments, retirement, and more.
If users need assistance, they can speak with a personal financial advisor through the app. Advisors are able to refer resources for addressing financial concerns, from employee benefits to setting up a trust fund.
Pocket Plan is focused on helping families achieve generational wealth. By helping families create wealth, we hope to reduce the wealth inequality and empower the next generation of business owners.
The latest version of the Pocket Plan app, which can now be downloaded in the IOS app store.
About Pocket Planner Inc.
Pocket Planner Inc is owned by Nathan Garcia, a Certified Financial Planner™ and Investment Advisor Representative. He has practiced as a financial services professional for the past 14 years.
Pocket Planner Inc. is a financial technology company based in Columbia, Maryland. The company is an affiliate member of the Maryland Innovation Center and was founded in November 2019. Nathan recently pitched the Pocket Plan app to a lively audience and panel of judges at the Maryland Innovation Center's first annual Great Pumpkin Pitch Competition, where he was voted #1 out of the five competing startups.
To learn more about Pocket Planner Inc, please visit our website or download the app from the iOS App Store.
