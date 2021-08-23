ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event will be held on September 10th, 2021, and will be called The Cutwater Experience, which was derived from the company names, Cutwater Yachts and Cutwater Spirits. All proceeds will benefit the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation, which strives to preserve the maritime history of Annapolis through marine education programs. The event will be held at Annapolis Town Dock located on Compromise Street in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, where attendees will have the opportunity to tour the docked Cutwater Yachts, purchase Cutwater Spirit beverages, and listen to live music from the local band, Sparks & McCoy.
The Pocket Yacht Company will have a selection of Cutwater Yachts docked at the marina that will be ready for showing. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the yachts as well as take test rides. "We are thrilled to partner with local businesses and bring an event to the Annapolis waterfront," says Mark Schulstad, Owner of the Pocket Yacht Company. "It'll be a great way to celebrate the boating lifestyle while benefiting a great cause."
The Cutwater Experience is also being sponsored by Oasis Marinas, a marina management company that manages Annapolis Town Dock, and Snag-A-Slip, the market leader in boat slip reservations. The two companies are working together with the Pocket Yacht Company, Cutwater Spirits, and Eastport Yacht Club Foundation to coordinate logistics, collateral, and promotion of the event.
"Oasis Marinas is excited to be a part of The Cutwater Experience, encouraging more people to get into the boating world," says CEO, Founder of Oasis Marinas, Dan Cowens. "We think this is a great way to engage the community and encourage boating while giving back to the marine industry."
The event will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm on September 10th. For more information and to submit your RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cutwater-experience-tickets-166690169785?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
###
About Katcef Brothers
Katcef Brothers was founded in 1933 – the same year as the repeal of Prohibition – by Samuel J. Katcef. Since then, the family-owned beer wholesale distribution company has been a major and consistent supporter of the communities in Anne Arundel and Howard Counties. In Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., Katcef Brothers owns and runs the wholesalers Montgomery Eagle and Capital Eagle, respectively. Since the advent of AB InBev's "Better World" Program, Katcef Brothers has worked to promote corporate social responsibility, preserve the environment, and make a difference in the communities where the company's retail customers, consumers, and employees live and work.
About Pocket Yacht Company
Pocket Yacht Company is the largest dealer for Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats in the US. They have led the way by offering Factory Direct Pricing on two sought-after powerboat brands on the East Coast. As a family-owned and operated business, their mission is to use their passion for boating to deliver the customer a pleasurable experience from the original purchase on through the boat's lifespan.
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded in 2014 and is a privately held marina management company based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks, and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.
About Snag-A-Slip
Snag-A-Slip, the market leader in boat slip reservations, has steadily grown its network and serves boaters from Canada to the Caribbean. Snag-A-Slip aims to showcase its marina partners and easily connect transient boaters with available slips. The Snag-A-Slip mobile app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.
About Eastport Yacht Club Foundation
The EYC Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit and serves as the charitable arm of the Eastport Yacht Club. The mission of the EYC Foundation is to connect education and the workforce in the Marine and Maritime fields. They accomplish this through a continuum of programs for students in elementary school through to high school and beyond. Their annual programs include STEM through Sailing and Boating, Jr. Sailing Scholarship, Marine & Maritime Scholarship, Marine Wizards, and the Marine and Maritime Career Expo.
Media Contact
Allie Modica, Oasis Marinas, +1 5169931482, amodica@oasismarinas.com
SOURCE Oasis Marinas