On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. (EST) host Juleigh Mayfield welcomes Dr. Irene Pons, the attorney who helped facilitate Mayfield getting her name and gender marker updated on her ID.
The two will discuss a number of topics, including the legal hurdles Mayfield faces in getting her Alabama birth certificate changed to read "Female."
Mayfield was born in 1975 with an additional copy of the X chromosome, a syndrome known as 47,XXY. He grew up playing football and believing he was a boy named James. Then, at age 17, Mayfield learned the truth: He was intersex, with both male and female biological characteristics.
According to Medical News Today, a health website based in England, "When an infant is born intersex, doctors and the infant's parents will often decide to 'assign' the infant a sex and raise them according to the gender norms associated with that sex."
As a teen-ager James Mayfield was put on increased dosages of testosterone. As time progressed, medical issues developed. During a research protocol at the National Institute of Health in 2018, doctors checked Mayfield's level of free testosterone: it was 7, substantially below the normal range of 630 and above.
Mayfield was told he'd face dire health consequences unless drastic measures were taken, specifically: consume copious amounts of estrogen. It wouldn't be a cure, but it could be a life-saver.
"I said, 'What if I go home and I don't go on anything?' Because I knew that the estrogen would heighten all the feminine aspects of my life and cause a full transition. And the doctor said, 'We believe that if you go home and you do nothing, you'll be dead in five years.'"
That medical decision eventually put Mayfield at odds with the state of Alabama in a legal dilemma that is not yet resolved. The issue: Mayfield is legally recognized as a woman in Florida, but her Alabama birth certificate says "Male." Without an updated birth certificate, Mayfield says she doesn't have the necessary legal documentation for transactions like loans, employment, and updating her passport.
Over the years, the Alabama native—who now lives in Nebraska—has faced numerous obstacles, including being identified as having autistic traits, cognitive issues, undiagnosed seizures, learning disabilities, as well as a female-sized heart, no feeling in her legs below the knees, and autoimmune issues. In addition, she lost all her teeth and underwent full jaw reconstruction.
The one bright spot in her story: The day Judge Samantha Ruiz Cohen of the 11th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida granted Mayfield's request for a gender marker change.
"Welcome to being a woman," Mayfield recalls the judge saying. "I was shocked and just started to cry."
That and much more will be discussed Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. (EST) when Mayfield welcomes as a guest Dr. Pons, an attorney and associate lecturer at the University of Central Florida.
Juleigh Mayfield, who is intersex, was born 47,XXY. Raised male by her parents, Mayfield transitioned to female after being given estrogen due to health problems, a decision that doctors said helped save her life.
