SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PODCAST Magazine's publisher and editor-in-chief Steve Olsher—entrepreneur, international speaker and New York Times bestselling author—announced the one-year anniversary celebration of the leading podcasting culture and lifestyle publication that goes "beyond the microphone" and deeper into the lives of leading Podcasters and the stories podcast fans love.
Launched January 31, 2020, the magazine has featured in-depth sit downs with top-charting podcasters Glynn Washington, Katie Couric, Dave Ramsey, Jenna Kutcher, Jocko Willink and others plus detailed profiles and the inclusion of nearly 1,500 podcasts that the general public may not be familiar with.
The monthly magazine is available for a free digital subscription at http://www.PodcastMagazine.com/free.
Upcoming slated cover stories for the magazine include wildly popular hosts, such as Rachel Hollis, Michelle Goodwin, and Martine Powers among others.
Olsher says, "When I was initially struck with the idea of creating a lifestyle magazine that caters to Podcast fans, I was stunned—and excited—to find that no such publication existed. With the tremendous growth and outside investment the industry has recently experienced, coupled with undeniable shifts in consumer audio consumption, the timing was ideal for our launch," said Founder & Editor-In-Chief Steve Olsher. "One year later, the market has spoken and podcast fans and podcasters alike have embraced our publication."
According to the Infinite Dial's 2020 report released by Edison Research and Triton Digital, more than 100 million Americans over the age of 12 now listen to podcasts on a monthly basis, up from 90 million a year prior. Further, podcast consumers are listening to an increased number of episodes with the average podcast listener now tuning in to an average of seven episodes per week. Both trends are expected to continue their upward ascent both on a domestic, and international, basis.
Launching with 19 category directors, the magazine features a curated team of dedicated writers, podcasters and industry authorities who share personal interviews, the latest top shows, products, tools, podcasting platforms, and industry happenings—as well as PODCAST Magazine's exclusive fan-driven, monthly categorical chart, The Hot 50.
About PODCAST Magazine
