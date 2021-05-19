NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The podcast market in Europe is set to grow by USD 630.25 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Audioboom Group Plc, British Broadcasting Corp., Deezer SA, Guardian Media Group Plc, SoundCloud Ltd., and Spotify Technology SA are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet, the increase in the number of subscription services, and the growth in mobile advertisement spending will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
The podcast market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Geography
o Spain
o Sweden
o UK
o Switzerland
o Rest of Europe
- Formats
o Interviews
o Conversational
o Solo
o Panels
o Repurposed content
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70578
Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the podcast market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Audioboom Group Plc, British Broadcasting Corp., Deezer SA, Guardian Media Group Plc, SoundCloud Ltd., and Spotify Technology SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Podcast Market in Europe size
- Podcast Market in Europe trends
- Podcast Market in Europe industry analysis
The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the intense competition among podcast service providers and inconsistent user preferences may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the podcast market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the podcast market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the podcast market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the podcast market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the podcast market vendors in Europe
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Audiobook Market in Europe- The audiobook market in Europe is segmented by age group (adult and kids) and geography (Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, and the rest of Europe).
Global E-textbook Rental Market- The e-textbook rental market is segmented by end-user (academic segment and non-academic segment), payment model (subscription services and pay-as-you-go model), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Formats
- Market segments
- Comparison by Formats
- Interviews - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Conversational - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Solo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Repurposed content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Formats
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Aspiro AB
- Audioboom Group Plc
- British Broadcasting Corp.
- Deezer SA
- Guardian Media Group Plc
- SoundCloud Ltd.
- Spotify Technology SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/podcast-market%20-in-europe-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podcast-market-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-630-25-millionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301294637.html
SOURCE Technavio