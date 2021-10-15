CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted by business owner Christine Gyovai, the Collective Resilience: We Rise podcast shares stories and strategies that inspire action to build resilience and community transformation. The podcast launched in summer 2021 with episodes featuring the catalyzing efforts of community leaders from the Navajo Nation to the mountains of Appalachia.
The Collective Resilience: We Rise podcast explores the ways leaders are creating positive, lasting change, drawing inspiration from other communities and forging their own paths of transformation and resilience. Each guest speaker offers the opportunity for listeners to begin to imagine what might be possible in their own communities and lessons on how to begin creating change. Gyovai was inspired to share these stories after seeing the collective transformation in Southwest Virginia and across the nation through work with her firm, Dialogue + Design Associates.
The We Rise podcast has featured leaders such as Tony Skrelunas from Arizona talking about creating lasting local economies, Ivy Brashear from Kentucky on using storytelling to cultivate change, and Lou Ann Wallace from Southwest Virginia describing what it takes for an individual to rise up. Gyovai notes that to create change, people need to feel like they belong and are part of a growing movement. They need to know their voice matters and that they have the inspiration, agency and ability to transform their communities.
One listener recently said of the podcast, "Once in a while you will come across an invitation to eavesdrop on a conversation that reinvigorates your hope in humanity's ability to come together in creative and compassionate ways. This is a collection of such conversations that anyone who lives in or works with communities will find grounded inspiration to draw from." Subscribe to the podcast to hear episodes, and listen and learn more at http://www.yeswerise.org.
