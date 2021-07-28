LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Echoverse, a podcast studio focusing on scripted science fiction, supernatural and fantasy audio dramas, today announced a new slate of projects including series with Hellboy creator Mike Mignola & best-selling author Thomas Sniegoski, Neal Baer and Amber Benson. With more than two dozen projects in development or prepping for production, the recently-launched studio expects to have its first series available this fall.
"It's been a very busy year and we couldn't be more excited about the growing slate of projects that we are helping this talented group of writers and producers bring to fruition. I can't wait to see these shows in production and out in the world," said Echoverse head Mark Stern.
Stern's development team at Echoverse includes J.P. Alanis, Nick Garland and Justin Middleton.
Among the studio's slate of new scripted projects:
FLIPPED: A talented young Latinx gymnast recovering from an injury is treated with a controversial gene therapy that gives her unexpected superhuman abilities. The series is written and produced by Neal Baer (ER, Law & Order: SVU, Designated Survivor) and Ricardo Pérez González (Designated Survivor).
GRIM DEATH AND BILL THE ELECTROCUTED CRIMINAL: This unique, off-beat drama is based on the novel by Mike Mignola (Hellboy) and NY Times best-selling author Thomas Sniegoski (Fallen, The Remy Chandler Novels) about a supernatural vigilante who, along with his butler Pym and nearly-dead sidekick Bill, rights wrongs and brings evildoers to justice in service of the angel of death. Sniegoski is adapting and producing with Mignola and Pete Donaldson.
THE WITCHES OF ECHO PARK: Amber Benson (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) adapts her popular book series about a secret coven of witches living in Echo Park. Pete Donaldson produces along with Benson.
THE DYING IMMORTAL: In an unprecedented collaboration with The SETI (Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) Institute, award-winning podcast creator Mac Rogers (The Message, LifeAfter, Steal The Stars) writes a science-based story about mankind's first encounter with an alien lifeform. BOOM Integrated (Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls), Mike Sword (Legends Of The Deep) and Kevin Fox (Raising Kanan) produce along with Rogers and The SETI Institute.
IN THE BLOOD: In this taut supernatural thriller, a newlywed meets her husband's insular New England family and discovers a generations-old secret that threatens both her life and the life of her unborn child. Written and produced by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Supernatural, The Thrilling Adventure Hour).
The studio also announced the following unscripted projects:
GHOST STORIES: From Jonathan Hirsch and award-winning podcast studio Neon Hum (Bag Man, The Thing About Pam, This Land), this unscripted investigative series follows journalist Jake Flanagin and his producer Natalie Rinn as they take an immersive look at unresolved stories of supernatural, paranormal and other unexplained phenomena. Hirsch and Neon Hum produces. Jake Flanagin hosts.
MYTH SEEKER: What's more terrifying than scary fiction? Scary fact! Take a deep dive with scientist-turned-audio-producer Diane Hope in this weekly exploration of the mysterious creatures of modern myth, legend and lore. Dodging hoax evidence and dubious sightings, Hope weaves an immersive sonic journey through the worlds of science and culture, psychology and storytelling, to dig out the truth behind the legend. Because nothing is more frightening... than the truth. Produced and hosted by Diane Hope (Ghost Town, Here Be Dragons).
THIS IS KINDA F'D UP: From Tatiana King and BenHaMeen, the creative minds behind the award-winning ForAllNerds media collective, comes a weekly talk show that takes a deep dive into genre and pop content, creators, and culture. THIS IS KINDA F'D UP will explore the ways in which media and entertainment creates tropes and patterns in storytelling, and how we can move forward into the future with a clearer focus on diversity, inclusion, equity, and representation. Tatiana King and BenHaMeen produce and host.
About Echoverse: Echoverse is a next-generation podcast studio focusing on science fiction, supernatural and fantasy audio experiences. The first-of-its-kind studio is funded by Whalerock—the entertainment company founded by Lloyd Braun—along with individual investors. Mark Stern, former president of original content at Syfy, serves as president.
About Whalerock Industries:
Whalerock Industries is a West Hollywood-based production and consulting company founded by Lloyd Braun. Whalerock consultants help brands to innovate and grow their businesses by thinking like an entertainment company. Their transformative digital, content and marketing strategies deliver clear business results by turning customers into fans.
Whalerock Studios produces highly-acclaimed and popular unscripted series, including BattleBots (Discovery), Hyperdrive (Netflix), Savage Builds (Discovery) and Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness (HBO Max).
Contact:
Amanda Williamson
Whalerock Industries
amandaw@whalerockindustries.com
Flo Grace
Grace PR
Media Contact
Amanda Williamson, Echoverse, 917-597-3068, amandaw@whalerockindustries.com
Florence Grace, Grace PR, 310-553-4477, flo@gracepr.net
SOURCE Echoverse