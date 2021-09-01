NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPress Records has just released "Passenger", the second track from Poetica, a spoken-word concept album conceived, produced, and engineered by 6-time Independent Music Award winner Rachael Sage. The track premiered in PopWrapped (US) and Music News (UK). With its roots planted firmly in experimental and boundary-pushing genres, Poetica is a cinematic, stylistically expansive odyssey. Its fusion of poetry with jazz, classical and Americana musical elements calls to mind such poets/musicians as Leonard Cohen, Laurie Anderson, and Patti Smith. Poetica's self-titled album releases on October 22nd.
"Passenger" is an engaging merging of poetry & blues that recalls neo-beat stylings and traditions from the 1970's (including The Doors organist Ray Manzarek's work with Michael McLure) that is also freshly embellished with a contemporary voicing. Sage's blues "touchstones" include Eric Burdon and Beth Hart (both with whom she has toured), and John Lee Hooker, who was a close friend in her college years. Featuring NYC-based Billboard-charting poet/producer Rachael Sage & Grammy® nominated cellist Dave Eggar, this track from Poetica's debut brings acclaimed UK blues-rock harmonica player Will Wilde, Spooky Ghost guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie) & Jack Petruzzelli (Joan Osborne) together to weave mesmerizing musical atmospheres around Sage's sensual spoken-word delivery.
Beginning as a duo collaboration under lockdown between Sage and her longtime cellist Dave Eggar (Esperanza Spalding, Duncan Sheik, Corinne Bailey Rae), Poetica soon evolved into a full-blown, cinematic spoken word album, with Sage producing and engineering the project in isolation with limited gear she happened to have with her while on tour while sending files back and forth to bandmates and guest musicians from every genre; the project was mixed by Grammy® winner Andy Zulla (The Sweet Remains, Stephen Kellogg). From over 200 poems written both during and prior to lockdown, Eggar – whose parents are both poetry professors – volunteered to help Sage select the 18 spoken-word pieces that eventually comprised the album.
Sage explains, "Passenger was one of the most fun tracks to produce on 'Poetica', because I had the opportunity to collaborate with some of my very favorite musicians! I played percussion, and actually sang the bass part note-for-note as a reference track to my engineer/bassist Mikhail Pivovarov, who brought it to life more than I could have ever hoped. I met the great bluesman John Lee Hooker in my college years and we became very good friends. I kinda wish he could hear this piece...I think he would be pleasantly surprised, and also satisfied to hear his eventual influence on me, however unlikely."
Tour Dates:
9/10 - New Haven, CT - East Rock Concert Series at Never Ending Books (with Grace Pettis)
9/12 - Somerville, MA - The Burren (with Grace Pettis)
9/30 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 (Poetica album release show)
10/2 - Beacon, NY - Towne Crier Cafe
10/14 - Chicago, IL - Uncommon Ground Lakeview
10/25 - Knoxville, TN - WDVX Blue Plate Special
10/29 - Duluth, GA - Red Clay Music Foundry
11/9 - New York, NY - The Loft At City Winery
