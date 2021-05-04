SONOMA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point Group, a Santa Rosa, Calif. based hotel management company, today announces the launch of SPOKEN, a lifestyle experience brand at a select group of boutique hotels set in restorative destinations such as Sonoma, Calif. and Sedona, Ariz. The hotels are launchpads for people to discover and find their flow, aligning their own personal journey with the way of the universe. The first hotel to join the SPOKEN brand is Sky Rock Inn in Sedona, Calif. Point Group will oversee all operations, marketing, sales, finance, IT, and revenue. SPOKEN's second property is the mid-century Flamingo Resort in Sonoma, Calif. which will debut June 7, 2021. The third SPOKEN property will be SPOKEN Santa Rosa in Calif., which will open October 12, 2021. Yang Capital is the general partner for all of the ownership entities.
"It has taken 43 years to launch SPOKEN. Our family's personal life experiences inspired Rebecca and me to create nature-inspired places to ground ourselves in this rapidly changing world, and manifest the creative spirit within each of us," said Stephen Yang, Co-CEO of Point Group and Creator of SPOKEN. "We will intentionally and methodically bring the SPOKEN brand into naturally rich, and sometimes overlooked, places where guests and our team can co-exist and thrive."
Sky Rock has SPOKEN
Sky Rock is a place of wellbeing that sits atop an energetic vortex. The site straddles Airport Vortex and Ant Hill Vortex which provides guests a panoramic view of the Sedona Red Rocks from sunrise to sunset including Merry-Go-Round Rock, Coffee Pot, and Thunder Mountain. Sky Rock's General Leader, Csilla Stark, is a Reiki-master healer like Yang, who is a Reiki Level Two practitioner. The 109-room hotel was blessed in December 2019 by a White Mountain Apache Medicine Man and a Yavapai Vice Chairwoman who have bridged Sky Rock as a connection between earth and sky. Local partners, healers and facilitators have an integral role in delivering a rich experience to hotel guests every day at Sky Rock. Wellbeing-focused programs include talks about plant-based diets, the Verde River, yoga, guided meditation, stargazing, and independent film screenings. Partners include Walking Crow, The Sedona Film Festival, Sedona Vegfest, Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, and local yogi and meditation teacher – Chuck Tyler. The SPOKEN brand integration at Sky Rock will include an enhanced arrival greeting and send-off on departure, and a delightful Afternoon Tea. Guests can visit skyrocksedona.com to book a stay with rates starting at $229/night.
Flamingo Resort has SPOKEN
On June 7, 2021, Point Group will introduce guests to the reimagined Flamingo Resort – an iconic gem in Santa Rosa. A cornerstone of the community since 1957, the 170-room resort is one of only two remaining mid-century examples of renowned architect Homer Rissman's work. As part of its rebirth, the Flamingo Resort will offer new wellness programming and culinary libations that celebrate the spirit of Sonoma. Guests can relax and rejuvenate with an array of activities throughout their stay including SPOKEN's signature Afternoon Tea, poolside yoga, meditation, sound healing, Wim Hof-inspired breathwork, and Flamingo's signature Bird Bath cold water bucket experience. The Flamingo has easy access to world-class mountain biking, a variety of parks, nature trails, photography hikes and canoeing; Sip 'n Cycle bike tours, and wine and craft beer tastings at over 200 locations in Sonoma's Wine Country. The resort features Lazeaway Club restaurant, Wild Bird poolside dining, Watering Hole pool bar, 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor private and communal gathering spaces, a year-round heated pool and hot tub, and a 20,000 square-foot full-service health club, fitness center and spa with a Pilates and cycling studio, expansive weight room and cardio equipment, tennis courts and a lap pool. Guests can visit http://www.flamingoresort.com to book a stay and experience the reimagined Flamingo Resort with rates starting at $185/night and suites starting at $350/night.
Santa Rosa has SPOKEN
SPOKEN Santa Rosa will launch October 12 this year. The original Sandman Santa Rosa was built in 1973 as a roadside inn. Its following has grown over the years after Yang Capital acquired and reimagined the property in 2015 under Point Group's oversight. In 2018, when the fires struck Santa Rosa, Lauren Bodsworth, the Sandman's General Leader saved the hotel from the fires and turned the Sandman into a sanctuary for displaced families and workers, cementing its place in the community. The Sandman was the site of the first wellbeing retreat entitled POINT Presence, which introduced nine healing modalities from healers based in Marin, Sonoma, Boise, Idaho and Santa Barbara, Calif. The hotel feels like an oasis offering access to Sonoma's cornucopia of produce, culinary and natural experiences through its pool bar, bocce court and fire pits. Point Group will enhance the SPOKEN Santa Rosa property with murals inspired by Ty Williams, an expanded food offering at the Pool Bar, the new SPOKEN Fit outdoor workout, signature Afternoon Tea, and additional wellbeing-focused events and programming.
The Sayer's Club
Today, Point Group also launches the Sayer's Club. This unique loyalty club will offer members early booking opportunities at the lowest rates, waived resort fees, early access to featured events, and a personalized greeting at each hotel. Members will also be empowered through feedback opportunities to influence hotel programming, and locations of future SPOKEN hotels. Enrollment details will be forthcoming on the SPOKEN website.
About SPOKEN
SPOKEN is the lifestyle experience at a select group of hotels set in restorative destinations. SPOKEN is for those who seek to discover their voice, and find their flow, so they can connect deeply to their own unique purpose. SPOKEN believes that wellbeing begins from connection within, rather than something acquired. SPOKEN hotels are intentional sanctuaries for guests to be present with others while in the presence of natural energies that exist in each destination. From the way guests are greeted upon arrival, to the holistic programming included with guests' stays, to the send-off back home, this is the SPOKEN way. For more information, please visit SPOKEN.life.
About Point Group
Led by Co-CEO's Stephen Yang and Rebecca Bunyasaranand, Point Group provides hotel management services by collaborating with partners and investing in and empowering its employees. The company specializes in operating lifestyle hotels under the SPOKEN experience brand that are designed to be sanctuaries to connect guests with natural energies in restorative destinations including Sky Rock Inn, Sedona, Ariz.; Flamingo Resort, Sonoma, Calif., and SPOKEN Santa Rosa in California set to debut October 12, 2021. Point Group manages six properties in California, Arizona and Utah, including three SPOKEN hotels and three hotels that are not a part of the SPOKEN brand – Cottonwood Courtyard in Cottonwood Heights, Utah at the base of Snowbird and Alta Ski Resorts, which opened April 30, 2021; Tilden Hotel in San Francisco, Calif.; and Holiday Inn Santa Maria in Santa Maria, Calif.
About Yang Capital
Yang Capital manages two closed-end funds, Yang Investment Partners and YIP2. Through its long-term and trusted relationships, Yang Capital is woven into the fabric of local real estate. By inspiring the best from each individual at Yang Capital, the company seeks preeminence in the returns to its investors, enriching experiences for its guests, and fulfillment of its team. For more information, please visit yangcapitalgroup.com.
