ATLANTA, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, announced today it would make April 2020 the first-ever "Global Volunteer Month" to recognize the thousands of people around the world who serve as points of light in their own communities – and in light of COVID-19, as a galvanizing moment to inspire and activate the next generation of volunteers who will help support the most vulnerable populations in the weeks and months ahead.
"Over the past few weeks, we have seen powerful stories of everyday citizens around the world rising to the occasion to lift up their local communities in a time of crisis, provide a lending hand to their neighbors, help keep the lights on at small businesses and donate to important causes from the safety of their homes," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light. "While the idea for Global Volunteer Month was conceived long before we knew what devastating effects COVID-19 would leave on our society, we believe more than ever that now is the time to recognize people for their current and longtime support of our communities. We are seeing innovative ways to help at a critical moment in history when the nonprofit industry and our hometowns both need support – and the solution is people power."
With lead partner Phillips 66 and supporting partner The UPS Foundation, Points of Light is asking other nonprofits, corporations and individuals alike to create a 'virtual volunteerism' movement throughout the month of April by flooding newsfeeds and social media channels with positive stories of people making an impact in their local communities using the hashtag #LocalLight.
"During these tough times, we at Phillips 66 feel compelled to lend a helping hand to those that need it most," said Sonya Reed, senior vice president, human resources and corporate communications of Phillips 66. "We also know the road ahead is going to be tough for many – and that support at all levels will be needed to help fill the gaps as the world responds to COVID-19, which is why we are honored to partner with such an important organization like Points of Light to launch Global Volunteer Month this April."
To find creative ways to get involved, volunteers are encouraged to visit Points of Light's website for more information on how they can make an impact in their local community, including:
- Learn: explore resources on virtual volunteerism and safety recommendations for people that choose to volunteer inside and outside of their home.
- Find: search a database for virtual volunteer opportunities, DIY projects that you can do from your home, and local Points of Light affiliates to learn what your community needs.
- Share: inspire others with the stories of people who are taking part in virtual volunteerism or uplifting their community in new and inventive ways by posting on social media, sharing how you're being a local point of light in your community.
Those who wish to participate in Global Volunteer Month are encouraged to use #LocalLight for social media posts related to Global Volunteer Month.
About Points of Light
Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit: www.pointsoflight.org.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $59 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.
About The UPS Foundation
Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2019, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $123.8 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS_Foundation on Twitter.