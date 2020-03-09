EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today that it is now providing online and mobile sports betting in Indiana. Indiana marks the third operational state for PointsBet's premium sports betting product, following New Jersey and Iowa. PointsBet gained access to the Hoosier State in July 2019 through an extensive partnership with Penn National Gaming, which also provided market access to Louisiana (1st Skin), Missouri (1st Skin), Ohio (1st Skin) and West Virginia (3rd Skin).
PointsBet is bringing its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to Indiana's burgeoning sports betting market. The agreement between PointsBet and Penn National Gaming sees the sportsbook as a second skin affiliate of the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, IN.
"The PointsBet team is happy to share that we are now officially live in Indiana – our third state of operation – where we look forward to providing the sports-loving community in the Hoosier State with the premium sports betting product they deserve just ahead of a thrilling college basketball slate," remarked PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "We're excited to expand our Midwestern footprint and introduce fans of the industry to the advantages an operator can provide when it owns its' technology end-to-end, such as the fastest product on the market and the most bet types in the world."
To help celebrate the launch and welcome March Madness, PointsBet will provide Indiana clients with a very special offer of 'No Juice' +100 spreads for all 67 NCAA Tournament games as well as a $5,000 gameday guarantee on spread and moneyline bets. Additionally, PointsBet clients in New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa will have access to the sportsbook's headline 'Lead By 10' promotional offer: Place a moneyline bet on any team, and if they lead by 10 or more at any point in said game, customers will get paid instantly as a winner – even if that team goes on to lose!
Launched in the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor-friendly approach. PointsBet is the only U.S. operator that provides PointsBetting options, and has also introduced a collection of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world.
About PointsBet
Launched in the United States in January of 2019, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.
Media Contacts
Patrick Eichner – Dir. of Communications, PointsBet USA
Patrick.Eichner@PointsBet.com
908-723-4341