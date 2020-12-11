Polydor Records/UMe Announce The Release Of "Only You, Lonely You" The Second Piece Of Music From Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Musical Cinderella

'ONLY YOU, LONELY YOU' LAUNCHES DEC 11th IVANO TURCO ANNOUNCED TO JOIN CAST IN LATEST REVEAL THE FULL ALBUM OF CINDERELLA, RECORDED EARLIER THIS YEAR DURING LOCKDOWN, IS DUE FOR RELEASE EARLY NEXT YEAR; AVAILABLE NOW FOR PRE-ORDER THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW THEATRE PRODUCTION IS SET TO OPEN IN SPRING 2021