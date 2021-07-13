PHOENIX, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PoolFit, the world's first on-demand water fitness subscription service, introduces the PoolFit App now available for iOS and Android. PoolFit is the first and only on-demand fitness streaming service concentrating in water fitness and aquatic exercise, making it a premiere destination for instructor-led water workout videos for mobile and desktop.
Launched in 2019 by the world's leading expert in water fitness, Mark Grevelding, PoolFit was designed to elevate the aquatic fitness industry and provide a modernized, fresh approach to traditional water aerobics for every fitness level. With more than 22 years in the fitness industry, including personal training and group training, Grevelding applies land-based exercise science to PoolFit's water fitness workout videos offering scientifically backed, results-driven workouts designed specifically for exercising in the pool.
The PoolFit App provides users access to more than a hundred water fitness workout videos that are comparable to traditional land-based workouts, including high intensity interval training (HIIT), kickboxing, cardio, strength training, aquatic yoga and more. Workouts are offered in both deep and shallow water. The water exercise workout videos are ideal for all fitness levels, body types, ages and fitness goals. Each workout video is led by an Aquatic Exercise Association (AEA) certified trainer and personal training instructor, providing an expertly guided workout experience in the comfort of your own pool. PoolFit's on-demand library of workout videos features more than 50 athletic workouts geared toward more advanced exercisers, such as high intensity interval training (HIIT), Tabata, kickboxing and full body bootcamps, as well as workouts geared toward less advanced participants, such as water walking, arthritis exercises, yoga, stretching, light cardio and toning guided workouts.
PoolFit's easy user functionality makes it easy to narrow down its 100-plus videos available according to a subscriber's needs, thanks to easy search functions that sort the options by category, level, and how much time subscribers have on hand. Subscribers can access these workouts outside of the app-world, too, so the service isn't tied to one device, allowing access to a wide variety of pool workouts on your phone, tablet, TV and web browser. The PoolFit App also offers enhanced features, including Favorites, Search, Categories and Chromecast and Airplay options to cast the workout videos to TVs and Bluetooth audio devices.
"I want to dispel the myth that you can't get a good workout in the pool," said PoolFit's founder and creator, Mark Grevelding. "The PoolFit App provides users convenience and accessibility for exercising at home, in their pool just as they would with traditional land-based fitness apps and workout platforms."
According to medical studies, water fitness has numerous health benefits, including positive impacts on weight loss, cardiovascular health, core strength, bone density, muscular endurance and strength, flexibility, balance and more. All of these health benefits are achieved in the low-impact environment of water where uplifting buoyant forces limit stress on joints. Studies have also found that working out in the water burns an average of 400-600 calories in a one-hour workout, while also resulting in posterior burn continuing to burn calories and increase metabolism for up to 24-hours post-workout. A deep water study (Baretta 1993) showed an average of 9.8 calories per minute being consumed during deep water exercise, which is equivalent to calories burned on a 10 minute walk. Deep water exercise is "zero gravity fitness," meaning zero impact and zero stress on your body, allowing participants to exercise for a longer period of time and at a higher intensity level. The "zero gravity fitness" experienced in aquatic exercise cannot be recreated in any other environment or achieved on land, offering an enhanced athletic training fitness regimen.
"If you gave up on running and other fitness activities because of joint impact issues, or chronic injuries, I have good news for you!" said Grevelding. "With water fitness, you can run again. Working out in the pool enables you to be athletic and achieve your health and fitness goals."
PoolFit is free to download and available for iOS and Android smartphones in all major app marketplaces. PoolFit's desktop and mobile app offers a 30-day free trial for all users, providing full access to all of PoolFit's water fitness workout videos. PoolFit's monthly subscription is $15.95 per month. Sample PoolFit workouts are also offered on both its desktop and app. To learn more about PoolFit, please visit http://www.poolfit.tv.
PoolFit and the PoolFit App is the first and only on-demand water fitness streaming service and water exercise app in the U.S. As the premiere water fitness app, PoolFit offers more than a hundred water fitness workout videos led by certified, industry leading aquatic fitness instructors that provide a personal training-inspired workout experience at home and in the comfort of your own pool. PoolFit's water exercise videos offer a wide variety of workouts for every age and fitness level, including workouts for arthritis, muscle conditioning, water jogging, HIIT, aqua yoga, deep water, flexibility and more. PoolFit was launched by aquatic exercise industry leader, Mark Grevelding, with the mission to make water fitness workouts accessible and results-driven for everyone. PoolFit is committed to the advancement of aquatic exercise and health and wellness worldwide. To learn more about PoolFit and subscribe for a free month of PoolFit workout videos, please visit http://www.poolfit.tv.
