LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raphael Esparza, pop culture guru, oddsmaker, and Doc's Sports Service expert handicapper, has released entertainment odds for the 2020 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, to take place over two weekends in April in Indio, Calif. Esparza, the former director of the Race and Sports Book for MGM Resorts Aria in Las Vegas, is one of the nation's preeminent oddsmakers for entertainment betting props. His recent achievements include odds for the 2020 Golden Globes awards, the premier of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the 2019 Hot Dog Eating Contest, and many more.
Now Esparza has turned his attention to Coachella, one of the world's most popular music festivals.
"The 2020 lineup for Coachella came out last week, and everyone was talking about it on social media," said Esparza, who has several decades of experience in the betting industry. "I thought it would be fun to create some prop bets about the festival. Fans speculate about the lineup for months in advance, and both weekends are sold out. This is a big cultural event in the United States, and there is a lot of interest in prop odds for entertainment events such as Coachella."
Esparza's Coachella odds are wide-ranging, from actions that could take place on stage from headliners Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, to guest stars that could appear on stage, to celebrity attendees.
"Fans debate potential special guests and setlists for months," added Esparza. "I have done extensive research on the history of the festival and on the performing artists in order to set the most accurate odds for Coachella."
The following are Esparza's props for Coachella 2020:
Will Rage Against The Machine Show an Anti-Trump Sign on Stage?
Yes -500
No +300
Will Kylie Jenner Sing on Stage with Travis Scott?
Yes +400
No -700
Will Lil Nas X Bring Out Billy Ray Cyrus?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Any Member of the LA Lakers Attend Coachella?
Yes -140
No +100
Will Any Member of the LA Clippers Attend Coachella?
Yes -140
No +100
Will Odell Beckham Jr Attend Coachella?
Yes -110
No -130
Will Cam Newton Attend Coachella?
Yes -110
No -130
Will Michael Jordan Attend Coachella?
Yes +550
No -1000
Will Carly Rae Jepsen Sing "Call Me Maybe"?
Yes -500
No +300
Will Danny Elfman Play The Simpson Theme?
Yes -120
No -120
Upcoming, Esparza will be compiling odds for pop culture events such as the Oscars, Grammys, the Razzies, WWE Royal Rumble, and the "Top Gun: Maverick" movie.
