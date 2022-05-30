Blane is also a Rabbi and Cantor and as such sings and writes from a place of intimate familiarity with the human condition. As Rabbi of the Jewish Universalist Synagogue Sim Shalom, he leads regular and High Holiday services in which the universal language of music plays a prominent role.
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rabbi and Cantor Steven Blane is a Pop-Jazz-Americana Singer-Poet in the style of Leonard Cohen, Jon Mitchell, Tom Waits, and Roy Orbison who is releasing his newest album, "The Met" on June 15th.
It features ten newly written songs set in a retro-cool 1940's American Songbook vibe, keeping with the sophisticated, jazzy style of songwriters like Jimmy Van Heusen, Richard Rogers and Irving Berlin.
The album is sincere, but not without its cheeky moments. The closing track, "The Best Things In Life Ain't Free, is a play on an old adage (and Sinatra song). Lighthearted and relatable, the lyrics advise that "Happiness may be found on the cheap, but it can be quite expensive to keep." This thread of humor runs throughout the album and Blane's overall body of work.
While attempting such a distinguished and complex style of songwriting may appear daunting, Blane is blessed with both a suitably rich and sonorous voice for this kind of material and a finely honed skill for navigating the compositional side, with a natural flair for melody.
The album's quality should come as no surprise to those who know Blane, a soulful New York-based creative.
He is also a Rabbi and Cantor and as such sings and writes from a place of intimate familiarity with the human condition. As Rabbi of the Jewish Universalist Synagogue Sim Shalom, he leads regular and High Holiday services in which the universal language of music plays a prominent role. Listeners of all backgrounds would do well to peruse his playlists of Jewish liturgical music.
Blane is no stranger to the New York City gig scene (for a flavor of his live shows, check out his collection of videos). Steve Blane's work is truly in a class of its own.
Media Contact
Carole Kivett, Sim Shalom Online Synagogue, 201-338-0165, info@simshalom.com
SOURCE Sim Shalom Online Synagogue