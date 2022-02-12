NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autumn Knight, an electro/pop singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN, has won the SongwriterUniverse "Best Song Of The Month" February Contest for her song, "Outline" (co-written by Austin Shawn & Curt Hovland).
'Outline' was inspired by moving from Los Angeles (City of Angels) to Nashville (Music City) to create a new chapter while overcoming grief.
"Both my parents passed away while I was in my 20's. I overcame the grief through my music and resilience. I had a lot of incredible times growing up in California but also experienced a tremendous amount of loss and heartbreak. I felt isolated and found it hard to relate to my peers.. I released my first EP and then booked a tour throughout the U.S. We played some shows in Nashville and instantly fell in love with the city," says Autumn.
"The song starts softly with acoustic guitar and lead vocals, and gradually brings in keyboard textures and harmony vocals for a full arrangement. This recording was expertly produced by Austin Shawn, a writer/producer/engineer in Nashville," said Dale Kawashima, Publisher, SongwriterUniverse. "Outline" was mastered by Mike Bozzi, Grammy award winning mastering engineer who's artist clients include Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar etc.
'Outline' was Autumn's first official music release after moving to Nashville. The lyrics capture her heartfelt emotions. "New city, new beginning. I found myself in you. New skyline, new outline. I found myself in you."
A music video for 'Outline' was released in November 2021, directed and co-produced by manager, Robyn Levin with Nico Malinauskas doing the videography. The video takes you on a journey from LA to Nashville – highlighting iconic scenes while Autumn shares her personal story and transformation. View music video for 'Outline' on YouTube.
Giving back is inherent in Knight's nature and is involved with fundraising events. She's been selected to perform at the upcoming Greater Impact Live, a 24-hour music and art event on April 22 to benefit the Greater Impact House.
Singer/songwriter and actor, Autumn Knight grew up starring in musical theatre productions and also recorded her own original music in the studio at age 13. She graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston on a partial scholarship earned from her song, 'Don't Ask Why'. As a role model, giving back is very important to Autumn. "For three years, I was a musical educator and mentor for homeless teens with the nonprofit Doors of Change —showing up every week helping teens transform their lives. Music is proven to have the power to heal," says Autumn.
Live performances pre-pandemic:
Headlined at the Troubadour in West Hollywood & House of Blues on the main stage.
