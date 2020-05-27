CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading influencer and content creation platform, Popular Pays, is excited to announce they have fully integrated TikTok into their platform. From discovering and vetting creative partners to collaborating on content and tracking performance, Popular Pays customers are now able to launch, scale and optimize their organic and paid marketing strategies on TikTok.
"We executed our first content campaign with TikTok in 2018, back when they were still Music.ly. Now as TikTok, we've been consistently executing campaigns with select customers since 2019 Q4, which has helped us establish the fastest growing community of TikTok influencers and creators," says Popular Pays co-founder and CEO Corbett Drummey. "The time is now for TikTok. The barrier to entry for brands is as low as it is ever going to be, and the opportunity for impact is as high as it is ever going to be right now. Through software, network expertise and a strong creator community, we want to help more brands become trailblazers and make it possible for them to take advantage of this unique moment in time."
Popular Pays continues to add 1,000 new TikTok influencer and creator accounts per month as interest in TikTok explodes. Their community touts an average 15% engagement rate, approximately 6 times higher than engagement on Instagram Feed, and average video views top upwards of 100,000.
"Popular Pays delivers on great client service, a user-friendly interface, and a committed group of talented creators. Now more than ever, it's important for our brands to show up authentically where our consumers are and leverage the community to make the right content," says Vanessa Santana, Sr. Brand Experience Planner at General Mills, Inc. "We launched a TikTok campaign for Gushers and Fruit by the Foot with Pop Pays, and once again we were impressed with how seamless it is to brief, the engagement of their TikTok community and the speed of content delivery. Our brands have been on TikTok for a while - we love the platform - so it's great to see that Pop Pays is expanding its creator reach to TikTok!"
In an effort to share their knowledge of the platform with marketers and make the transition onto TikTok as seamless as possible, Popular Pays is offering one-on-one TikTok tutorials and launch packages to encourage brands to be first-movers on the platform.
To sign up for a TikTok Tutorial and to learn more about Popular Pays, visit their website at https://popularpays.com/tiktok-influencer-marketing/.
About Popular Pays
Making an impact on social means having great content, and lots of it. Popular Pays' software allows you to connect, collaborate, and track your work with influencers and content creators one-to-one or at scale. Their solutions make it easy for brands to quickly generate a library of high-quality content to tell their story through influencer marketing, or branded content for use in organic or paid spend.
Popular Pays is one of the leading softwares to collaborate with influencers and content creators as rated on G2 crowd. They are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest Marketing Partners with access to first-party network data. They are headquartered in Chicago, with sister offices in New York City and Los Angeles.