SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGEL Games has announced the popular webcomic Noblesse has joined forces with Hero Cantare with WEBTOON™ (Hero Cantare).

The new update brings 10 popular characters from the Noblesse universe such as Raizel, Seira, Frankenstein and Muzaka. A special Hero Dungeon featuring their story within Hero Cantare's Tetra is also available.

- Promotion Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIZEDs-ao9E&feature=youtu.be

A high-quality EX skill animation has been exclusively created for Raizel & Seira, bringing those characters to life in an animated form. Fans of the original webcomic will be delighted by the animation honoring the Noblesse art style.

All of the Noblesse characters will be available to the players through mission rewards and summons in the game. NGEL Games has also prepared an event to celebrate the occasion. All the players logging in during the two-week collaboration will receive a Noblesse SS Hero Selection Ticket for free.

- Download on Google Play: https://bit.ly/30nE9cF

- Download on App Store: https://bit.ly/3f2qxYv

- Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/Herocantare.en

