SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Postal.io, a marketing technology company, announced today they have raised a $22 million Series B round led by OMERS Ventures (Crunchbase, Shopify), with participation from existing founding investor, Mayfield Fund (Marketo, Outreach), bringing the company's total capital raised to $31 million. The new funds will be used to grow the Postal.io team, deliver on their product roadmap, and expand into international markets.
Postal.io delivers high-touch impressions using integrated marketing systems and signals. They are among the first to solve the problem of automating offline touchpoints, traditionally an area with the highest conversion rates, but lowest technology enablements. Postal.io connects to existing CRM, Marketing, and HR systems like Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, and Outreach, with a suite of carefully crafted experiences designed to surprise and delight.
Postal.io's touchpoints come from an expansive marketplace featuring high-end, locally curated items from specialized vendors to create and automate meaningful experiences to drive better engagement with prospects, increase conversion rates, and boost employee engagement. In addition, Postal.io provides friendly, flexible integrations enabling customers to automate direct mail, incentive marketing, brand advocacy, internal and external events, and branded company swag.
"Teams that were once manually sending offline touchpoints are now able to efficiently automate and track direct mail, branded company swag, personalized gifts, and virtual events at scale," said Erik Kostelnik, Postal.io co-founder, and CEO. "We help companies leverage this proven channel with a frictionless, team-agnostic platform. Companies are using Postal.io across their organization to deliver more meaningful, impactful, and delightful experiences."
"As marketing becomes increasingly technical and formulaic, businesses are struggling to create moments that break through the noise. The adoption of digital marketing has ironically made it harder than ever to truly connect with consumers," said Eugene Lee, OMERS Ventures. "Postal is among the first to personalize marketing automation by creating a bridge between a boutique front-end marketplace and the established systems already embedded in most marketing technology stacks. The friction between offline and online marketing disappears, making it simple for brands to build more meaningful connections with consumers in any industry."
The adoption of Postal.io has been driven by organizations focusing on omni-channel, account-based marketing, and the need to create connections with prospects, customers, and employees in the new hybrid workplace environment.
"Postal.io is crucial to our success. 40% of leads who receive an incentive through Postal.io end up converting to our pipeline," said Kyle Lacy, CMO at Lessonly by Seismic.
The success of Postal.io is aided by the fastest-growing global marketplace for local and national vendors. The Postal.io Marketplace gives small businesses a front-row seat to top B2B companies as their preferred corporate sending partner.
"Postal.io has helped us reach a previously untapped market. We are seeing a 100% month-over-month growth since joining the Postal.io Marketplace," said Erika Guilherme Flores, CEO at Obrigaderia, a local business based in San Diego that specializes in gourmet one-of-a-kind chocolate brigadeiros. "I have seen 3x increase in sales since becoming a Postal.io vendor and I love that we can share our products with an entirely new customer base."
Postal.io is bringing markets together through an easy-to-use platform built for high-touch experiences that surprise and delight.
About Postal.io
Postal.io is an offline marketing platform that helps personalize, automate, and scale direct mail, internal and external events, branded company swag, and personalized gifts to drive better engagement with prospects, customers, partners, and employees. Postal.io's expansive marketplace, flexible integrations, and comprehensive events portal help companies drive brand loyalty, increase conversions, boost overall employee happiness, and improve customer health scores. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists such as Mayfield and OMERS Ventures and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.
