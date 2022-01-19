MADISON, Wis., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powderkeg Web Design is honored to be selected as the winner of the 2021 InBusiness Executive Choice Award for "Website Development Company." This award appeared in the December 2021 issue of the InBusiness magazine.
The Executive Choice Awards are selected through a survey conducted by InBusiness magazine. This survey is sent to 1,300 executives in their local registry. The respondents are asked to identify their favorite local vendors in the given categories for the awards.
Powderkeg is proud to be identified as a local leader in web design and web development in the greater Madison, Wisconsin area. With a fully in-house team of designers, developers, and project managers, we understand the importance of working as a trusted partner with our clients.
"It's an honor for the team at Powderkeg to be recognized as the winning Web Development Company for the 2021 Executive Choice Awards. We have a talented group of dedicated professionals, and they take great pride in what they do!" said Powderkeg owner, Kevin Lucius.
The Powderkeg team would also like to thank their clients, as their success in web design starts with their client partnerships. A great website project is the culmination of skilled marketing and creative teams working and building together.
About Powderkeg Web Design
Powderkeg is a website design and development firm located in Madison, Wisconsin. They are an in-house team of website designers, developers, project managers, and marketing strategists, offering website design and development, email marketing, search engine optimization, and ongoing website support. Founded in 2004, Powderkeg has created several hundred websites for clients ranging from small, sole proprietorships to international, publicly traded companies.
Media Contact
James Roloff, Powderkeg Web Design, +1 (608) 845-2900, jamesr@powderkegwebdesign.com
SOURCE Powderkeg Web Design